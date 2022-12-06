Even though Ye has continued to face public scrutiny for his hateful speech, it’s not stopping him from showing up for father duties.

It appears as though the 45-year-old and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian are staying true to their recent divorce settlement as they continue to put their differences aside while they co-parent.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Ye will pay $200,000 in child support each month and 50 percent of any educational costs moving forward. However, the former power couple will share custody of their four children with “equal access” to them. The children are still expected to primarily live with their mother.

Their eldest son, Saint, turned seven on Monday (December 5). The Chicago native reportedly spent several hours at Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home to celebrate alongside the family.

It seems as though the young boy got to ring in his birthday in an incredible way. The social media mogul took her son and some of his friends to the Rams game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday (December 4).

Saint got on-field access and the chance to meet Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Additionally, he happily dove into a football-shaped birthday cake.

Interestingly, Kardashian and her little boy were recently booed while attending a game hosted by the Los Angeles team. Seeing as she’s no stranger to hate, she surprisingly took it all in good stride.

Ye, for his part, has continued to be in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. His streak of dangerous hate speech towards Jewish people is becoming more and more harmful.

In his most recent interview, this time with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Ye encouraged Jewish people to forgive Hitler. “Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” he said.

Imagine someone told you in 2005 that Kanye West would go from saying “George Bush doesn't care about Black people” to "I like Hitler" in 2022. You would have laughed in their face. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) December 1, 2022

Read more here about the damage that Ye’s antics are causing and be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates.

