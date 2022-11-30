Details of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce settlement are unfolding more every day. On Tuesday (November 29), it was reported that Ye will pay$200,000 a month in child support for their four children. Furthermore, Kanye gave Kim the Hidden Hills home he brought directly across the street from his estranged wife.

According to TMZ, Ye is handing over the $4.5 million home as part of their settlement. Ye will transfer the title of the 3,650 square foot, 5 bedroom home to Kim. She will then be responsible for all expenses related to the property.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the settlement, Kanye will keep his $60 million home on the beach in Malibu. He will also keep his two ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, a home in Belgium and his childhood home which he bought in Chicago. As for Kim, she’ll get to keep the property she purchased in Idaho. She’ll also keep the $60 million Hidden Hills home where she raises their kids.

Kim and Kanye were slated to go to trial next month, but the former pair was able to agree on a settlement. The news comes on the heels of Kanye announcing his bid for President in 2024. Ye’s Presidential press tour has spawned several controversial, viral moments.

Kanye West has purchased a $4.5 million house across the street from Kim Kardashian 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UX8dlncYc3 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 27, 2021

Read More: Kanye West Buys House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Donald Trump recently released a statement regarding his relationship with the rapper. “So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West). Who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else. And who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice.’”

Trump says he also told Ye during the meetup, “don’t run for office, a total waste of time.” Check out HNHH for the latest hip hop news.