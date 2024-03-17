Kanye West Addresses Boosie Badazz Diss, Takes "No Responsibility" For His Music

Boosie Badazz recently shut down Ye's claim that he "invented" the past 20 years of music.

By Caroline Fisher
Kanye West is certainly no stranger to stirring up controversy, and his latest Big Boy TV interview was no exception. During the conversation, which also included Ty Dolla Sign, Ye claimed that he's behind the past two decades of music in one way or another. Of course, plenty of viewers disagreed with his take, and took to social media to chime in.

"I invented every style of music of the past 20 years, I created the genre. I created Weeknd's genre. Trav, Drake, everybody. I'mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s," he explained. "Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here's a new genre. It's called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middle man out."

Kanye West Claps Back At Boosie Badazz

Shortly after the interview dropped, Boosie Badazz hopped on Instagram to share his take, claiming that Ye is in no way responsible for his music. "NOT ALL GENRES NOT EVERY STYLE," he said. "NOT BOOSIE MUSIC. YOU CAN'T RELATE TO NOTHING I RAP ABOUT R YOUR MUSIC. NOBODY LISTENS TO KANYE IN THE PROJECTS R THE TRENCHES IM, A GON HEAD N SAY IT ' MY PEOPLE DO NOT RELATE TO YOU.'" Now, Ye has responded, and thrown a bit of shade in the process.

"I JUST SAW THAT 'WIPE ME DOWN' WAS MADE IN 2007," he wrote on his Instagram Story today. "I TAKE NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR WHATEVER THAT GENRE WOULD BE CALLED." Clearly, Ye didn't appreciate Boosie calling him out, and only time will tell whether or not he'll fire back again. What do you think of Kanye West claiming to have "invented" the past 20 years of music? What about Boosie's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

