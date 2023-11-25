Boosie Badazz's "Wipe Me Down" Hilariously Covered By Kids: Watch

Recently, a group of kids got together to prepare a cover of Boosie Badazz's 2006 hit, "Wipe Me Down." As one would expect, the results were hilarious. In a new clip, the pack of little ones is seen gathered at an event, showing off their moves as one of them spits bars. Clearly, they were pretty into it, and social media users think it's adorable.

"He was ready for that [second] verse lol," one Twitter user writes. "Oh sh*t they killed it," someone else says alongside a series of laughing emojis. Other social media users are calling for Boosie himself to react to the video. He's yet to do so at the time of writing, but he'd surely find it amusing, unlike some other recent uses of his music.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Explains Why He Passed On $250k Payday To Perform At LGBTQ Event

Children Perform Boosie Badazz's Song At Event

Earlier this month, Boosie took to social media to rant about other artists using his music without permission. He even threatened to take legal action over the allegedly stolen work, calling out artists like Rod Wave, Kodak Black, and more by name. According to him, he appreciates when other performers take inspiration from him, but he'd like to see a check too. Unfortunately, Rod Wave didn't take too kindly to getting put on blast, and hopped on social media shortly after to fire back.

The Florida native didn't hold back, giving Boosie a piece of his mind and insisting that he didn't "steal" anything. "Jus 'cuz you know 'bout da original song [doesn't] mean I stole it? [You] d*mb b**ch," he said in a since-deleted Tweet. "I ain't never stole s**t, five platinum albums. Find [you] a hobby f**k ni**a. [You] b**ches don't even [f**k with me], speaking on me. Mind yo bidness b**ch." What do you think of kids covering Boosie Badazz's track "Wipe Me Down?" Do you think they killed it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rod Wave Denies Stealing Boosie Badazz Sample: "Find You A Hobby F**k Ni**a"

[Via]