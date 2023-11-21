Boosie Badazz Calls Out YG For Allegedly Interpolating One Of His Songs Without Asking

Boosie Badazz has been getting even recently with artists who are sampling and interpolating his work without permission. It started earlier this week when he claimed he would be filing a lawsuit against Rod Wave. Allegedly the lawsuit will reportedly revolve around Rod's new song "Long Journey" which Boosie claims is a take on his 2010 track of the same name. But he wasn't done there. In a following rant, he doubled down on his allegations against Rod while also calling out Kodak Black, who he's beefed with in the past, for similar reasons.

In this instance, Boosie called out Kodak for his song "Eaze Your Mind" which he claimed took a little bit too much creative liberty with his own track "Let Me Ease Your Mind." Now Boosie is picking a third target, once again taking aim at another rapper for borrowing his work and calling them out on Instagram. This time it's YG and more specifically his song "FTP." Boosie claims that the song queries from Boosie's feature on the YUNG SNAPPA song "Fk Da Police." It's unclear at the moment whether or not any actual legal filings have been made in relation to the copyright issues. It's also unclear if YG has even been made aware of Boosie's grievances yet. Check out the songs side-by-side below.

Boosie Badazz Calls Out YG For Sampling Him

Correspondingly in the comments of a repost of Boosie's original comments, fans express their confusion. "How are all of these rappers sampling without permission, pretty BOLD!! Does Boosie not own the rights to the music cause ain't no way?" one of the top comments on the post asks.

Elsewhere in the comments, other fans speculate on an answer. "I’m trying to tell yall Boosie don’t own none of his music. They are getting this music cleared from the owners which ain’t him," another top comment reads. What do you think of Boosie Badazz calling out YG on top of Rod Wave and Kodak Black? Let us know in the comment section below.

