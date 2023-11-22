Rod Wave Denies Stealing Boosie Badazz Sample: "Find You A Hobby F**k Ni**a"

When Rod Wave first caught wind of the hate Boosie Badazz was spreading about him online, the 25-year-old took things in stride. He offered to have a discussion with the Louisana native so they can agree to an amount of money to squash the situation, but instead, Boosie is hinting at filing a lawsuit and dropping a diss track about Rod. At this point, the "Great Gatsby" artist has had enough of the drama and has taken to platforms like Twitter and Instagram to get some things off his chest.

"Jus 'cuz you know 'bout da original song [doesn't] mean I stole it? [You] d*mb b**ch," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "I ain't never stole s**t, five platinum albums. Find [you] a hobby f**k ni**a. [You] b**ches don't even [f**k with me], speaking on me. Mind yo bidness b**ch," his rant continued. While that likely helped air out some of his feelings, it wasn't enough for Wave to call it a night. Instead, he hopped on his IG Story with more to say.

Rod Wave Grows Weary of Boosie Badazz's Allegations

"It was okay for me to be a f**king teenager listening to they music," the Florida native vented to his followers on Tuesday (November 21). "Supporting them and s**t, f**king with them... How they finna be bringing up all these lyrics like I stole some s**t? It's public record. I ain't stole no s**t. Tryna come up with some s**t like I stole they s**t."

Among others who are weighing in on the validity of Boosie Badazz's bitterness is Fat Joe. The Terror Squad member can name at least 20 instances that would give him grounds to claim his music was "stolen" by other artists but doesn't seem too bothered about bringing the potential legal battles to court. Read everything he had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

