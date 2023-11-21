Fat Joe Weighs In On Boosie Badazz Threatening To Sue Artists Who Have Used His Songs

Fat Joe says he could'be filed upwards of 20 lawsuits by now aimed at other artists sampling his work without permission. The legendary New York rapper discussed the idea while weighing in on Boosie Badazz's recent threats to do so. Joe referenced Young Dro’s “Shoulder Lean” and Dem Franchize Boyz’s “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It."

“If you use somebody’s music and you sample it and you don’t clear it and you don’t give them no money, they can sue you,” he began. "Me, personally, I have never sued nobody for that. And trust me, they done had ‘Make it rain, make it, make it, make it rain.‘ Or ‘Lean wit it, rock wit it.’ My shit’s been jacked legendary. ‘Shoooulder leeean.’ My shit been jacked! If I went to court I’d be like, ‘Exhibit A — that shit don’t look like ‘Lean Back’ to you?’ […] I could’ve sued people for sampling my shit 10, 20 times.”

Fat Joe Attends Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Fat Joe attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

As for Boosie, he specifically referenced Rod Wave. “Rod Wave ain’t the only one. Y’all better do y’all research. I done got paperwork on the way. Lot of people, it ain’t just Rod Wave,” he said. “I love when they do that shit. They be giving my flowers. I be liking that shit when I hear it. It’s just, you gotta compensate me too. It’s a business.” At the end of the day, Boosie says artists should pay a level of "respect" when sampling. Check out Fat Joe's opinion on the matter below.

Fat Joe Says He Could Sue Artists For Using His Work

In other Fat Joe news, he recently shared a video of himself passing out turkeys in New York City in honor of Thanksgiving. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

