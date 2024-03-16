Kanye West Reportedly Banned From Performing In Brazil

Kanye West has reportedly been formally banned from performing in Brazil. Sources who spoke with the US Sun said that West had been "firmly denied" a request to perform in Rio. West had expressed a desire to recreate the Rolling Stones' infamous free concert in 2006, which saw 1.5 million people attend the Copacabana Beach concert. The reason for West's ban is his string of controversial behavior, both his anti-Semitic rants and his behavior in Italy with Bianca Censori.

However, West doesn't need to leave the US to put on controversial concerts. A number of fans have complained about West's Rolling Loud concert. West and Ty Dolla $ign simply walked around a specially constructed stage as pre-released music played. A number of people have argued that this was a misrepresentation of the advertised concert. Furthermore, Rolling Loud has refused to confirm or deny reports that West and Ty were paid $10 million for the concert, which was abruptly added to the concert lineup last month.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi has seemingly responded to West's claim that he was responsible for the "last 20 years of music". Cudi's response was the hand-over-mouth emoji and a screenshot from his own Wikipedia article, which cites him as an inspiration for West's 808s & Heartbreaks.

This comes after West's bold claim that he was solely responsible for the last 20 years of music. "I invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created the genre. Weeknd's genre. Trav, Drake, everybody. I'mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here's a new genre. It's called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middle man out." West told Big Boy.

