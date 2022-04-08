Ban
- SportsMark Jackson Receives Team Ban From Knicks, Won't Call Games This SeasonJackson apparently has beef with a Knicks coach.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsKanye West Briefly Unbanned On Twitter, FBI Might Probe His Presidential CampaignThe potential investigation seems to be due to his hiring of right-wing campaign manager Milo Yiannopoulos.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsRAP Act Reintroduced In Congress, Aims To Ban Use Of Lyrics As Court EvidenceDemocratic congressmen Hank Johnson and Jamaal Bowman brought the bill back to attention.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsMontana Lawmakers Vote To Ban TikTok From The StateMontana could become the first state to ban TikTok.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDonald Trump Tries To Ban Access Hollywood Tape From Rape TrialTrump's legal team is believed to want to hide and dismiss evidence that could incriminate their client and seal his fate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsDonald Trump's Facebook Reinstatement Faces Pressure From DemocratsDonald Trump could be reinstated on Facebook as early as next month.By Cole Blake
- Life6ix9ine Receives Luxury Apartment Ban After Security Gets Careless With Assault WeaponsWhile in Miami, the rapper typically stays with SteveWillDoIt. After some pushback, though, he's no longer welcome at the boujee complex.By Hayley Hynes
- TechElon Musk Calls Twitter's Decision To Ban Donald Trump A "Mistake"Elon Musk says it was a "mistake" for Twitter to ban Donald Trump.By Cole Blake
- SportsMavericks Ban Two Fans For Trying To Hug Chris Paul's FamilyThe Mavericks took the situation very seriously.By Alexander Cole
- TechAzealia Banks Thanks Elon Musk For Buying Twitter, Explains How It Affects Her IncomeAzealia Banks revealed she's back on Twitter now that the company belongs to Elon Musk.By Jordan Schenkman
- GramWiz Khalifa Fires Back At Gillie Da Kid: "I Didn’t Get That Child’s Instagram Deleted"Wiz Khalifa says he didn't have Gillie Da Kid's Instagram deleted.By Cole Blake
- GramGillie Da Kid Claims Wiz Khalifa Got Him Banned From IG For BullyingGillie Da Kid called out Wiz Khalifa for allegedly getting him banned on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureThe Academy Critcized Over Roman Polanski, Harvey Weinstein & Others After Will Smith BanThe Academy has been hit with plenty of criticism as the world observes its handling of "The Slap."By Hayley Hynes