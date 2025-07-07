TikTok Is Building A New App To Avoid Ban In The United States

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 188 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TikTok New App Avoid Ban United States Pop Culture News
Protesters outside of the United States Capitol as the House voted and approved a bill Wednesday, March 13, 2024, that would force TikTok’s parent company to sell the popular social media app or face a practical ban in the U.S. © Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The presumed new version of TikTok for the United States might launch on September 5 to comply with sale negotiations.

TikTok quickly became media's most divisive leader when it blew up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and things haven't gotten any less controversial. However, according to a new report from The FADER, the app might just take on new life in the United States in order to avoid a ban.

Per The Information, TikTok's parent company ByteDance is reportedly developing a new app that would replace it in the United States. According to a tentative agreement concerning TikTok's sale to U.S. companies, the new app would tentatively launch on September 5. The original app will reportedly retain functionality in the States until March of 2026.

This follows last year's divisive legislation that forced the China-based ByteDance company to sell TikTok to United States-based companies or investors or face a shutdown in the country. U.S. President Donald Trump delayed this process numerous times, giving more time for the States to secure a deal.

Bloomberg reported that the new buyers are a group of investors from Oracle, Blackstone, and the Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm. They reportedly made an offer to buy TikTok from ByteDance before Trump's tariff threats ceased negotiations. Furthermore, this deal would give 50 percent of TikTok's ownership to this investor group and reduce ByteDance's stake to 20 percent.

Both China and the United States must approve of any final deal. On Friday (July 4), Donald Trump claimed that he grew closer and closer to a deal. "I think we're going to start Monday or Tuesday... Talking to China, perhaps President Xi or one of his representatives, but we would we pretty much have a deal," he reportedly remarked from Air Force One.

Read More: Plies Reacts To The FBI's Conclusion About Jeffrey Epstein's Death And Alleged Client List

TikTok Ban

TikTok's legal trouble concerning rappers' music is another factor that caused them some headaches over the years. But when it comes to this United States intervention and sale, this took over their next steps in major ways.

We will see how this TikTok ban saga evolves, especially if a new app would replace the old one in the United States. While the actual implications and specifics of this remain unclear, your favorite – or least favorite – social media platform will seemingly endure.

Read More: OJ Simpson's Lawyer Commends Diddy's Wildly Similar Court Tactics Following Verdict

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.6K
US-IT-CHINA-POLITICS-TIKTOK Tech Joe Biden Signs "TikTok Ban" Bill Into Law: Details 1028
Drew Angerer/Getty Images Tech US Will Ban TikTok Downloads This Weekend 1.7K
US-IT-CHINA-POLITICS-TIKTOK Pop Culture Will TikTok Really Be Banned In The U.S.? 543