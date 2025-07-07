TikTok Is Building A New App To Avoid Ban In The United States

TikTok quickly became media's most divisive leader when it blew up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and things haven't gotten any less controversial. However, according to a new report from The FADER, the app might just take on new life in the United States in order to avoid a ban.

Per The Information, TikTok's parent company ByteDance is reportedly developing a new app that would replace it in the United States. According to a tentative agreement concerning TikTok's sale to U.S. companies, the new app would tentatively launch on September 5. The original app will reportedly retain functionality in the States until March of 2026.

This follows last year's divisive legislation that forced the China-based ByteDance company to sell TikTok to United States-based companies or investors or face a shutdown in the country. U.S. President Donald Trump delayed this process numerous times, giving more time for the States to secure a deal.

Bloomberg reported that the new buyers are a group of investors from Oracle, Blackstone, and the Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm. They reportedly made an offer to buy TikTok from ByteDance before Trump's tariff threats ceased negotiations. Furthermore, this deal would give 50 percent of TikTok's ownership to this investor group and reduce ByteDance's stake to 20 percent.

Both China and the United States must approve of any final deal. On Friday (July 4), Donald Trump claimed that he grew closer and closer to a deal. "I think we're going to start Monday or Tuesday... Talking to China, perhaps President Xi or one of his representatives, but we would we pretty much have a deal," he reportedly remarked from Air Force One.

TikTok Ban

TikTok's legal trouble concerning rappers' music is another factor that caused them some headaches over the years. But when it comes to this United States intervention and sale, this took over their next steps in major ways.