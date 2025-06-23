Tyler The Creator Explains Why He "Loves" Gatekeeping

Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Tyler, the Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Tyler The Creator says he's tired of his favorite spots becoming too popular after they blow up on TikTok.

Tyler The Creator says that he's a fan of gatekeeping "companies, restaurants, and clothing" and explained why during a new interview with The Cut. In doing so, he complained about viral TikToks ruining his favorite spots as they become completely sold out.

"Love gatekeeping," he remarked when asked about the idea of limiting the public's access to his favorite stuff. "Everything is not for everyone, and that’s okay. People have to stop wanting to be invited into everything; it’s okay to not be into something, bro. It’s cool, it’s chill."

Tyler continued: "Gatekeeping music is a little weird, but when it comes to companies, restaurants, and clothing — like certain restaurants that some people really love can get f*cked up because someone makes a TikTok and now everything is sold out. This small thing they loved and enjoyed is no longer available for them to enjoy because everyone wants in on this new thing to feel like they’re part of something. That’s when I’m like, no, f*ck that, gatekeep your restaurant. When people are like, Where’d you get that from? We good. ID on Tyler’s so and so? No, we good. Let me have my thing; you might not look that fire in it."

As the quote has begun circulating on social media, fans have been having mixed takes. "Bro wants the business owners to starve so he doesn’t have to stand in line," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Bro should’ve gate kept Chromakopia because that sh*t was ass."

Tyler The Creator Tour Dates

Tyler The Creator is currently performing on his Chromakopia world tour. He kicked off the massive run of concerts at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota back in February. His next show is on June 27 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati with more shows afterwards in Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit and many more cities.

The tour will conclude on September 21, 2025, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines. He's bringing along Lil Yachty and Paris Texas as openers.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
