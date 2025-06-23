Tyler The Creator Explains Why He "Loves" Gatekeeping

Tyler The Creator says that he's a fan of gatekeeping "companies, restaurants, and clothing" and explained why during a new interview with The Cut. In doing so, he complained about viral TikToks ruining his favorite spots as they become completely sold out.

"Love gatekeeping," he remarked when asked about the idea of limiting the public's access to his favorite stuff. "Everything is not for everyone, and that’s okay. People have to stop wanting to be invited into everything; it’s okay to not be into something, bro. It’s cool, it’s chill."

Tyler continued: "Gatekeeping music is a little weird, but when it comes to companies, restaurants, and clothing — like certain restaurants that some people really love can get f*cked up because someone makes a TikTok and now everything is sold out. This small thing they loved and enjoyed is no longer available for them to enjoy because everyone wants in on this new thing to feel like they’re part of something. That’s when I’m like, no, f*ck that, gatekeep your restaurant. When people are like, Where’d you get that from? We good. ID on Tyler’s so and so? No, we good. Let me have my thing; you might not look that fire in it."

As the quote has begun circulating on social media, fans have been having mixed takes. "Bro wants the business owners to starve so he doesn’t have to stand in line," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Bro should’ve gate kept Chromakopia because that sh*t was ass."

Tyler The Creator is currently performing on his Chromakopia world tour. He kicked off the massive run of concerts at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota back in February. His next show is on June 27 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati with more shows afterwards in Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit and many more cities.