Tyler, The Creator Puts DJ Akademiks On Blast Hip Hop News
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. Jay Calderon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler, The Creator was recently spotted walking through New York City with a friend, prompting a response from DJ Akademiks.

Tyler, The Creator was spotted walking through New York City with a friend recently when a man starting trailing behind him and filming. He made it clear he was uncomfortable and his security quickly stepped in. "I will pay for your lawsuit, bro," the performer told the man, who persisted regardless. "I'm loaded, I'm with all that." 

It looks like he was on his way after a bit of back and forth, but the clip quickly began to circulate online. Some social media users even decided to come to their own conclusions after seeing it. This includes DJ Akademiks, who took the opportunity to allege that Tyler had been walking with a romantic partner.

"Tyler the creator reportedly seen out with his new partner," he captioned the clip on Twitter. It didn't take long for him to get a response, and needless to say, Tyler wasn't thrilled.

Tyler, The Creator Tour

"Bitch a**," he wrote. "1. thats koopz aint no partner or nothing, how did ur brain choose to make that up? 2. weird caption for engagement 3. 'tyler leaving party for the screening of new movie hes apart of' or 'waste of space man follows tyler, words exchanged', seems like it fits better."

At the time of writing, DJ Akademiks has not publicly responded to Tyler's remarks. They arrived just a few weeks after the Hawthorne, CA-born artist announced that he might be taking a lengthy break once he wraps up his "Chromakopia World Tour." He shared the news onstage during his final performance of the tour in the Phillipines last month.

"I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again... I can't lie to y'all, I'm at that part of my life where, man, I've done enough," he explained at the time. "Let me go take a very, very, very long break... Y'all treated me very well, y'all treated Paris Texas very well. So, thank y'all."

