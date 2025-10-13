Tyler The Creator Debunks Rumor About Free Concert With Daniel Caesar

Tyler The Creator Debunks Free Concert Daniel Caesar Hip Hop News
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler, The Creator just wrapped up most of his "CHROMAKOPIA" tour, but it looks like many fans are still begging for him to hit the stage.

Tyler, The Creator doesn't really mince words when it comes to overzealous fans or public interactions, as he's just as prone to clap back in person as he is online. You might have seen a recent clip of him going off on someone recording him in New York City, but more recent retort emerged on Twitter.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, a rumor recently began online that Daniel Caesar's free concert at the Meadow in Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Monday (October 13) was going to host the Hawthorne creative as a special guest. But when he caught this on Twitter, he quickly clarified that fans shouldn't get their hopes up.

"no the f**k im not lmfao idk where yall got that info from. that man mr ceasar is gonna perform tho hes been doing it all month," Tyler wrote. It turns out that folks probably got the wrong impression from the singer's Instagram Story announcement of this concert, which didn't have a location at the time. The photo he used to make the announcement has the potential 2026 Grammy nominee in it.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Shoots Down The Existence Of A "Hebrew Jazz Funk" Album After Lil Yachty IG Post

Tyler The Creator CHROMAKOPIA Tour

Furthermore, it seems like fans were just excited at the thought of one more show from Tyler, who recently wrapped up most of his CHROMAKOPIA tour. At a show in the Philippines last month, he spoke on possibly taking a long break after this trek.

"I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again," the 34-year-old expressed. "I can't lie to y'all, I'm at that part of my life where, man, I've done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very long break... Y'all treated me very well, y'all treated Paris Texas very well. So, thank y'all."

That being said, Tyler, The Creator isn't done with CHROMAKOPIA yet. He has a few shows in Latin America next spring, specifically in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. We'll see if the long break happens after this. Only one thing is for sure, though: don't expect to see Tyler in Atlanta this week for a show.

Read More: Tyler The Creator's "Cherry Bomb" Re-Enters The Billboard 200's Top 10 After Anniversary Reissue

