Tyler The Creator Shoots Down The Existence Of A "Hebrew Jazz Funk" Album After Lil Yachty IG Post

BY Devin Morton 664 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tyler-the-creator-lil-yachty-troll-hip-hop-news
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Tyler, the Creator attends FX's "The Bear" season 3 premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Tyler The Creator is one of the most "out there" artists in the game, but a Hebrew Jazz Funk album may be too far out there even for him.

Tyler The Creator loves to keep his fans on their toes, but unfortunately for anyone who believed it (which is likely not many), he will not be dropping a Hebrew Jazz Funk album in 2026. Lil Yachty, who opened for Tyler on the CHROMAKOPIA Tour, posted a picture on Instagram thanking the MC for the opportunity.

Following his expression of gratitude, he joked about Tyler working on a "Hebrew Jazz Funk" album for a 2026 release. Obviously, most fans had no doubt that Yachty was trolling, but Tyler still took to Yachty's replies to set the record straight.

"LMFAOOOO NO IM NOT DONT GET THESE GULLIBLE ASS FANS HOPES UP THESE N****S STILL THINK A STICKY VIDEO IS COMING," he wrote. The "Sticky" video has been a point of contention for Tyler fans since Chromakopia dropped. Even as we get closer to the one-year anniversary of the album, there are some who still think that there's a video for the song on the way, despite Tyler repeatedly denying the existence of visuals for the song.

Read More: Tyler, the Creator Narrates Nike’s New “Why Do It?” Campaign

Tyler The Creator New Album

It is not hard to see why his fans may be a bit skeptical about the "Sticky" video in particular, as he surprise dropped a visual component for "Darling, I" just three weeks ago. The video featured a cast of stars including Ayo Edebiri (who also made a cameo in the video for "Noid"), Nia Long, Chase Infiniti, and Willow Smith.

Ahead of CHROMAKOPIA's release in October 2024, Tyler claimed there were no features on the album. Of course, that was not true. DON'T TAP THE GLASS came with just a few days notice, in the middle of a tour. Tyler has always been difficult to pin down, but this last year has made it almost impossible. At this point, no one should put a Hebrew Jazz Funk album past him, even if he currently says it does not exist.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.4K
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival Music Tyler The Creator Drops Music Video For "Darling, I" Featuring Nia Long, Lauren London, & More 1.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.1K
Comments 0