Tyler The Creator Shoots Down The Existence Of A "Hebrew Jazz Funk" Album After Lil Yachty IG Post

Tyler The Creator loves to keep his fans on their toes, but unfortunately for anyone who believed it (which is likely not many), he will not be dropping a Hebrew Jazz Funk album in 2026. Lil Yachty, who opened for Tyler on the CHROMAKOPIA Tour, posted a picture on Instagram thanking the MC for the opportunity.

Following his expression of gratitude, he joked about Tyler working on a "Hebrew Jazz Funk" album for a 2026 release. Obviously, most fans had no doubt that Yachty was trolling, but Tyler still took to Yachty's replies to set the record straight.

"LMFAOOOO NO IM NOT DONT GET THESE GULLIBLE ASS FANS HOPES UP THESE N****S STILL THINK A STICKY VIDEO IS COMING," he wrote. The "Sticky" video has been a point of contention for Tyler fans since Chromakopia dropped. Even as we get closer to the one-year anniversary of the album, there are some who still think that there's a video for the song on the way, despite Tyler repeatedly denying the existence of visuals for the song.

Tyler The Creator New Album

It is not hard to see why his fans may be a bit skeptical about the "Sticky" video in particular, as he surprise dropped a visual component for "Darling, I" just three weeks ago. The video featured a cast of stars including Ayo Edebiri (who also made a cameo in the video for "Noid"), Nia Long, Chase Infiniti, and Willow Smith.