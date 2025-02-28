Tyler The Creator Pops Off On Store That Secretly Recorded His Shopping Trip With Lil Yachty

As tracks like "Noid," "Thought I Was Dead," and "Colossus" prove, Tyler The Creator has always staunchly defended his privacy. However, as one of the biggest rappers in the world right now, a lot of people sadly refuse to get the memo. The Hawthorne creative recently took to his Instagram Story to blast what seems to be a clothing store for posting recorded footage from a hidden camera of him shopping at the location with Lil Yachty.

"went to a shop with the bro and these n***as posted some random hidden camera footage for some weird a** reason," Tyler, The Creator wrote. "likes, clout, proof we were there? idk but i do know n***as is weird as f**k and never got slapped before cause someone that knows bounds wouldnt do this, and all n***as say is sorry like no, nothing in your mind said that wasnt weird? n***as aint even know they were being recorded then you upload it? I HATE YOU N***AS MAN. I BE IFFY ON GOING IN N***AS STORES CAUSE OF S**T LIKE THIS. PSA IF YOU ARENT WEIRD WITH FOLKS AND THEY FEEL COMFORTABLE THEY WILL COME BACK. DID YALL N***AS GROW UP WITH PARENTS THAT TOLD YOU STOP OR NO?!?! AND I WILL KEEP 'COMPLAINING' ABOUT THIS S**T CAUSE IM NOT ONE OF THEM PASSIVE N***AS.

Tyler The Creator Tour

"I WILL TELL YOU WHEN I DONT LIKE IT, BE COOL MAN," Tyler, The Creator concluded. Fortunately, he also has many more positive things in his life to balance this out. Tyler's CHROMAKOPIA world tour with the aforementioned Lil Yachty and Paris Texas has been a staggering success so far, and there's still a long way to go.