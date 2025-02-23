Tyler, The Creator Brings Out Doechii At L.A. Show & Praises Her Artistry, "I'm So Happy She Exists"

Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii, winner of Best Rap Album for 'Alligator Bites Never Heal', at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
That Guy pays respect to the new trailblazer.

Tyler, The Creator closed his Los Angeles run of the popular Chromakopia Tour with a surprise appearance by Doechii. Wearing boxing gloves, the "Denial Is A River" hitmaker would support Tyler with a performance of their collaboration, "Balloon," from the album. During the performance, Tyler would take a moment to give the Grammy winner her flowers. "I'm so happy she exists. We have to keep supporting everything she does," Big T told the crowd with his arms around Doechii. He continued: "Keep supporting art. Keep supporting art." Doechii would receive the appreication with humble embrace.

Tyler's respect to Doechii leads to many on social media admiring the rap superstars acknowledging the new artists. An X user tweeted, "I really like the fact that Kendrick and Tyler are tag teaming supporting these new artists it has not gone unnoticed, I recently seen a pic with him and AzChike...." Another fan recognized the duo's weird energy. They tweeted, "Seeing those 2 weirdos together makes me so happy. Their energy is so infectious. I’m so excited to witness her journey!" Hailing from Tampa, Deochii's career began when she pursued her music career after quiting the day job. A fan appreciated her decesion, tweeting, "I'm so glad Doechii chased her dreams."

More: Doechii Says Doubts About The Intellect Of Hip-Hop Are “Rooted In Racism”

Tyler, The Creator & Doechii Collaborations

Tyler, the Creator and Doechii have forged a compelling artistic alliance, captivating audiences with their creative synergy. Their collaboration began with “Balloon,” the 13th track on Tyler’s 2024 album Chromakopia. The song fuses Tyler’s boundary-pushing production with Doechii’s sharp lyricism, creating a layered, immersive experience. Critics have praised the track for its exploration of empowerment and self-discovery, delivered through a bold, genre-blurring soundscape. Doechii’s ascent in the music industry has been marked by her versatility and fearless originality, earning her widespread acclaim. Teaming up with Tyler—an artist celebrated for his ever-evolving sound—has expanded her reach while reinforcing her place in today’s musical landscape. Their collaboration is more than a meeting of two artists; it’s a fusion of visionaries redefining the boundaries of contemporary music.

Their connection extends beyond the studio. In November 2024, during Tyler’s headline set at Camp Flog Gnaw, Doechii joined him onstage for a high-energy performance of “Balloon.” The moment underscored their natural chemistry and affirmed their creative rapport. Both artists are also set to appear at Osheaga 2025, signaling a continued artistic partnership and mutual admiration.

More: Respect Or Robbery? Nicki Minaj Fans Accuse Doechii Of Stealing Her Style

