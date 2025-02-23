Tyler, The Creator Brings Out Doechii At L.A. Show & Praises Her Artistry, "I'm So Happy She Exists"

Tyler, The Creator closed his Los Angeles run of the popular Chromakopia Tour with a surprise appearance by Doechii. Wearing boxing gloves, the "Denial Is A River" hitmaker would support Tyler with a performance of their collaboration, "Balloon," from the album. During the performance, Tyler would take a moment to give the Grammy winner her flowers. "I'm so happy she exists. We have to keep supporting everything she does," Big T told the crowd with his arms around Doechii. He continued: "Keep supporting art. Keep supporting art." Doechii would receive the appreication with humble embrace.

Tyler's respect to Doechii leads to many on social media admiring the rap superstars acknowledging the new artists. An X user tweeted, "I really like the fact that Kendrick and Tyler are tag teaming supporting these new artists it has not gone unnoticed, I recently seen a pic with him and AzChike...." Another fan recognized the duo's weird energy. They tweeted, "Seeing those 2 weirdos together makes me so happy. Their energy is so infectious. I’m so excited to witness her journey!" Hailing from Tampa, Deochii's career began when she pursued her music career after quiting the day job. A fan appreciated her decesion, tweeting, "I'm so glad Doechii chased her dreams."

Tyler, The Creator & Doechii Collaborations

Tyler, the Creator and Doechii have forged a compelling artistic alliance, captivating audiences with their creative synergy. Their collaboration began with “Balloon,” the 13th track on Tyler’s 2024 album Chromakopia. The song fuses Tyler’s boundary-pushing production with Doechii’s sharp lyricism, creating a layered, immersive experience. Critics have praised the track for its exploration of empowerment and self-discovery, delivered through a bold, genre-blurring soundscape. Doechii’s ascent in the music industry has been marked by her versatility and fearless originality, earning her widespread acclaim. Teaming up with Tyler—an artist celebrated for his ever-evolving sound—has expanded her reach while reinforcing her place in today’s musical landscape. Their collaboration is more than a meeting of two artists; it’s a fusion of visionaries redefining the boundaries of contemporary music.