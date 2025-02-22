Respect Or Robbery? Nicki Minaj Fans Accuse Doechii Of Stealing Her Style

Rather than connecting the dots between the trailblazing of Nicki Minaj and the idiosyncratic rise of Doechii, it seems like some fans would rather downplay one, the other, or both. Following the TDE signee's recent "ExtraL" collab with JENNIE, many Barbz took to social media to reignite previous debates around artistry. Specifically, they believe that the "DENIAL IS A RIVER" femcee is stealing the Trinidadian superstar's style. These could refer to specific similarities in aesthetics, lyrics, and status within hip-hop. However, these arguments – particularly masculine ones – could also fall into generalizing all female rappers as the same.

Nicki Minaj herself hasn't really said anything about Doechii, although we all know she demands her flowers in the femcee game for her indelible impact. She definitely deserves them, but it's also clear that the ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL lyricist, in her own words, sees Nicki as a principal artistic influence. You can't deny that Minaj's legacy shows up in the Swamp Princess' artistry, but to equate them as the same thing or as direct biting is dishonest. After all, they have wildly different career trajectories and are versatile enough to not define their whole personas in one easy formula.

Doechii & Nicki Minaj

Many fans on both sides might assume tension between Nicki Minaj and Doechii due to their differing artistic loyalties. Nicki is arguably the most essential Young Money member, and the Tampa native is TDE's brightest rising star. The Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle may have warped hip-hop discourse, but it's reasonable to assume an influence here. Sadly, this made it so that fans attack each other for irrelevant reasons without celebrating each femcee and the commonalities and differences that make them so special.