Respect Or Robbery? Nicki Minaj Fans Accuse Doechii Of Stealing Her Style

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 521 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Fans Doechii Stealing Style Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Doechii performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Following Doechii's new JENNIE collab "ExtraL," it seems like Nicki Minaj's Barbz reignited some biting accusations against her.

Rather than connecting the dots between the trailblazing of Nicki Minaj and the idiosyncratic rise of Doechii, it seems like some fans would rather downplay one, the other, or both. Following the TDE signee's recent "ExtraL" collab with JENNIE, many Barbz took to social media to reignite previous debates around artistry. Specifically, they believe that the "DENIAL IS A RIVER" femcee is stealing the Trinidadian superstar's style. These could refer to specific similarities in aesthetics, lyrics, and status within hip-hop. However, these arguments – particularly masculine ones – could also fall into generalizing all female rappers as the same.

Nicki Minaj herself hasn't really said anything about Doechii, although we all know she demands her flowers in the femcee game for her indelible impact. She definitely deserves them, but it's also clear that the ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL lyricist, in her own words, sees Nicki as a principal artistic influence. You can't deny that Minaj's legacy shows up in the Swamp Princess' artistry, but to equate them as the same thing or as direct biting is dishonest. After all, they have wildly different career trajectories and are versatile enough to not define their whole personas in one easy formula.

Read More: "I'm Feeling Myself": Nicki Minaj & Beyoncé Fans Come To Blows Over New Cécred Ad

Doechii & Nicki Minaj

Many fans on both sides might assume tension between Nicki Minaj and Doechii due to their differing artistic loyalties. Nicki is arguably the most essential Young Money member, and the Tampa native is TDE's brightest rising star. The Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle may have warped hip-hop discourse, but it's reasonable to assume an influence here. Sadly, this made it so that fans attack each other for irrelevant reasons without celebrating each femcee and the commonalities and differences that make them so special.

Perhaps one day, Nicki Minaj and Doechii will address this in a more direct way. The former has actually spoken a lot recently about the reception to her music, whether positive or negative. As such, we doubt that she will take specific issue with the Pink Friday 2 icon, as she understands that these narratives are mostly for hyper-obsessive and exaggerating fans to peddle. The influence is there, but that doesn't always mean that it's stolen.

Read More: Doechii Says Doubts About The Intellect Of Hip-Hop Are “Rooted In Racism”

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 43.8K
DojaCatNickiMinajBeef Pop Culture Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Beef Rumours Appear False As Former Shouts Out Queen Of Rap: Video 2.3K
nicki minaj Music Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded" LP Turns 11 341
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers Music Nicki Minaj Fans Are Livid Over Her Lack Of 2025 Grammys Nominations For "Pink Friday 2" 1255