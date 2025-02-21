JENNIE & Doechii Have Confidence In Surplus On "ExtraL"

JENNIE has gone 3/3.

Then, there's "Love Hangover" with Dominic Fike which takes on a more alternative R&B personality about a love that's not easy to move on from. That January release leads us to "ExtraL" (presumably referring to extra-large), a super-confident hip-hop cut about encouraging women to feel good about themselves and recognize their capabilities. Adding extra credibility is producing veteran Dem Jointz, who's worked with Kanye West , Eminem , Dr. Dre and more. He creates a bumping instrumental with elements of electro-hop and Jersey club. The energy on this track is infectious from the start, especially with Doechii's fiery lyrics and blistering delivery. While JENNIE isn't what we usually focus on, she's got us hyped for what she's got ready on Ruby.

JENNIE is rallying all of her girlfriends (including Doechii) for her new boss b*tch anthem, "ExtraL." Arguably the biggest name from K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, the 29-year-old multi-talent is preparing to drop her solo debut album. Ruby will arrive March 7 and feature 15 songs with a star-studded cast to boot. Dua Lipa, FKJ, Childish Gambino , Kali Uchis, Dominic Fike , and now the Swamp Princess, are all tagging along. Counting today (Feb. 21), JENNIE has shared three tasters from her upcoming tape. "Mantra" kicked things off in October and is the most pop-centric single of the trio.

