JENNIE Excels On Her First Full-Fledged Solo Venture "Ruby"

Fans of K-pop group BLACKPINK are eating good in 2025 as JENNIE has also dropped her debut album. Hers is Ruby, and like LISA's Alter Ego, this is also her first real separation from YG Entertainment as a solo act. Moreover, JENNIE has created her own label, with hers being Odd Atelier ENTERTAINMENT, INC. But instead of RCA, she's gone with Columbia Records to drop Ruby. Leading up to this major release, the 29-year-old star put out three singles. Those included the more pop-centric and sticky lead-off in "Mantra." the R&B-focused "Love Hangover" with Dominic Fike , and "ExtraL" featuring Doechii. That was her take on hip-hop and it includes production from frequent Kanye West producer Dem Jointz.

If you notice, LISA and JENNIE are both turning themselves into multi-genre talents. It's a great plan as they have consistently flashed greatness when broadening their skill sets. It's paid off for JENNIE on Ruby too as there are tons of tracks to revisit. The reason for the endless replay-ability is because of the different moods she brings. That's thanks to this alter ego that she's presenting to everyone. In a past interview with Zane Lowe, she revealed where the inspiration for this album's diversity, as well as her second persona, came from. "This is when I wasn’t living in New Zealand. And back then, I guess, in the back of my mind when I was, like eleven I knew that I want to create this identity for myself. Like, JENNIE wasn’t doing justice. And I was like, 'I want a longer name,' so that’s how it was created." Overall, it's hard to determine who has the better record between JENNIE and LISA. But that's okay because that means we get to revisit Ruby more.