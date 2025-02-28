LISA Presents An "Alter Ego" Or Two On Her First Album

LISA of K-pop group BLACKPINK is presenting some bold and undeniably catchy pop bops on Alter Ego. This is her first album as a solo artist and its out via RCA Records and her own management group, Lloud. Overall, this is just another step towards the 27-year-old Thailand native building her own brand. All four of the members didn't re-up their contracts with YG Entertainment for their solo endeavors. However, they remained tied to the South Korean entity for future group projects. This decision to move on for LISA is already looking a genius move as Alter Ego finds her exploring a bevy of genres and sounds.
There are elements of hip-hop, pop rap, dance-pop, funk-pop, electropop, among others. Ingeniously, LISA decided to create "alter egos" as a result of this expansive 15-track soundscape. They are Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni, and Speedi. She explained to Billboard, "I’ve never tried this kind of music before, but it sounds great. Why not combine all these different styles and call it Alter Ego?" Doja Cat, Future, RAYE, Tyla, ROSALIA, and Megan Thee Stallion all add to the diversity of this record as well. The way LISA is able to tackle this and do so without disrespecting the art is truly remarkable. The singles have already been doing serious numbers, so we can see this debut doing well award and chart wise.
Read More: KayCyy Talks Gesaffelstein Collab Album, Working On Kanye West's "Donda," And Growing As An Artist
LISA Alter Ego
Alter Ego Tracklist:
- Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE)
- Rockstar
- Elastigirl
- Thunder
- New Woman (feat. ROSALIA)
- FXCK UP THE WORLD (feat. Future)
- Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
- Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)
- When I'm With You (feat. Tyla)
- BADGRRRL
- Lifestyle
- Chill
- Dream
- FXCK UP THE WORLD (Vixi Solo Version)
- Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version)
Read More: McKinley Dixon Reflects On Moving, Releasing His New Album, And His Favorite Music Of 2023