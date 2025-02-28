LISA Presents An "Alter Ego" Or Two On Her First Album

The lead talent of BLACKPINK is providing many personalities and styles on her fittingly titled solo debut album "Alter Ego."

There are elements of hip-hop, pop rap, dance-pop, funk-pop, electropop, among others. Ingeniously, LISA decided to create "alter egos" as a result of this expansive 15-track soundscape. They are Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni, and Speedi. She explained to Billboard, "I’ve never tried this kind of music before, but it sounds great. Why not combine all these different styles and call it Alter Ego?" Doja Cat , Future , RAYE, Tyla, ROSALIA, and Megan Thee Stallion all add to the diversity of this record as well. The way LISA is able to tackle this and do so without disrespecting the art is truly remarkable. The singles have already been doing serious numbers, so we can see this debut doing well award and chart wise.

LISA of K-pop group BLACKPINK is presenting some bold and undeniably catchy pop bops on Alter Ego. This is her first album as a solo artist and its out via RCA Records and her own management group, Lloud. Overall, this is just another step towards the 27-year-old Thailand native building her own brand. All four of the members didn't re-up their contracts with YG Entertainment for their solo endeavors. However, they remained tied to the South Korean entity for future group projects. This decision to move on for LISA is already looking a genius move as Alter Ego finds her exploring a bevy of genres and sounds.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.