Doechii Collaborates With Kaytranada & More On New "Alter Ego" Remixes, Drops An Alternate Video With JT

Doechii is hooking fans up with new remixes before she goes on tour.

Doechii has teamed up with Kaytranada, Precious, and Von Boch for new remixes of her recent single with JT, "Alter Ego." Additionally, she and the City Girls rapper have released an alternate version of their music video for the song. For the visual, Doechii plays a mad scientist making alternate versions of herself.

In the comments section of the YouTube video, fans have been showing love for the visual. "Doechii deserves to be more recognized, she has the stage presence and energy as well as all the talent in the world to be able to pull off what big rap girls have accomplished. This is only the beginning of Swamp," one fan wrote. Another added: "This is what female rap should sound & look like in 2024 Fresh & Fun TKUUUU!"

Doechii & JT Team Up For Another Video

As for their previous music video, Doechii ended that piece by hinting at having more new music coming with it being the "year of the swamp." Doechii and JT also previously sat down for a discussion for Interview Magazine, earlier this year. During the conversation, explained how she doesn't let genre restrictions inhibit her creativity. “A dark-skinned girl like me, I’m doing a whole lot better than people expect me to. As far as boxes and sh*t, I don’t do that. I jump from genre to genre,” Doechii told JT at the time. “I’ll be making a rock song, then I make a pop song, then I make this, that, and the third. I don’t think I have to be super deep in all of my songs, but I also don’t have to be superficial all the time either. It’s a balance.”

Doechii Teams Up With Kaytranada, Precious, & Von Boch

As for the remixes with Kaytranada, Precious, & Von Boch, she dropped those tracks in a pack on streaming services on Friday. The move comes as she prepares to embark on The Swamp Ball Tour this month. Her first show is in New York City on Saturday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Doechii on HotNewHipHop.

