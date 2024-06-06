Doechii Goes Hard On The Short, High-Energy Banger "MPH"

Some fans have suspected she takes shots at Azealia Banks.

Doechii has been on a bit of a role recently with her new singles and she doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Last year she scored the biggest hit of her career so far with "What It Is." Two different versions of the song one with Kodak Black and one without have surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Earlier this year, she was included in a document of Top Dawg Entertainment artists who are expected to release new albums this year. It's not clear if her newest release will land on the eventual album, but that hasn't stopped fans from eating it up.

The track is called "MPH" and it's a short, right to the point banger. The song dropped overnight and it gets right to the point across a brief two minute runtime. The song has a dancy instrumental even as Doechii calls out her haters claiming that whatever they're doing, it isn't dancing. A few fans have speculated that some of the more pointed lyrics on the song could be aiming at Azealia Banks. The pair went back and forth online earlier this year though it hadn't escalated to music yet. There's no real confirmation of any of that but in a year where rap beef has dominated the news cycle it wouldn't be too much of a surprise. Listen to the new song in its entirety and judge for yourself below.

Doechii Goes Off On "MPH"

Back in March, Doechii teamed up with JT for another hard-hitting new single called "Alter Ego."