Doechii Takes Off In A "Rocket" On New Single: Stream

This new breezy summer jam, released in partnership with Sprite Limelight, continues Doechii's killer 2024 run so far.

Meanwhile, with a heartening and supportive Pride Month behind her during which she showed love to the community , we can't wait to hear what Doechii does next. If you haven't heard "ROCKET" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video for the Sprite Limelight partnership below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars from the track and the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on this new record. As always, come back to HNHH for more killer hip-hop releases around the clock.

Furthermore, "ROCKET" is much more of a light and casual single that brings home the summer vibes with catchy warbled bass, airy vocal harmonies, and a dance-ready rhythm. Like in the rest of Doechii's catalog, she comes through with some sharp lines on self-respect and consciousness, and is a very fun tune regardless of its style. In any case, seeing this success this year is always a treat, whether it's through the rise of solo cuts like "Persuasive" or mash-ups of that song with former label mate Kendrick Lamar 's smash hit, "Not Like Us."

Doechii's relentless 2024 run continues, and her latest offering is a collaboration with Sprite Limelight for the new single and music video, "ROCKET." Moreover, it takes inspiration from African and Jamaican genres like Afrobeat and dancehall, but still contains some fiery sung verses and interesting vocal dynamics and treatments. It follows the TDE signee's last single " MPH " and her successful " Alter Ego " collab with JT and its resulting remixes.

