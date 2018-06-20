sprite
- MusicRakim Is Taking The "Lid Off Hip Hop" With Sprite For The Culture's 50thExclusive Interview: Hip Hop icon and legendary lyricist Rakim is celebrating 50 years of the culture & kicking off Black Music Month in style. By Erika Marie
- GramLil Kim References Classic "Jump Off" Lyrics For Sprite Photo ShootLil Kim referenced her track, "The Jump Off," for a new Sprite photo shoot.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentWhen Hip-Hop's Mentees Become The MentorsWe take a look at those who transitioned from the role of protégé to teacher.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentFrom Opener To Headliner: Rap Stars With Humble BeginningsBefore they became headliners, some of hip-hop's biggest names were holding it down as opening acts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRyan Trey Reflects On LeBron James Co-Sign, St. Louis Music Scene, & MoreLearn more about rising St. Louis artist, Ryan Trey, following his performance for Sprite's "Live From The Label" with Jack Harlow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSummer Valentine Speaks On Her Creative Process, The Benefit Of Collaboration, & MoreAhead of Sprite's Live From The Label concert series, get to know Summer Valentine, who is slated to open for Saweetie at the upcoming show on August 12th.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCHLOTHEGOD Speaks On Her Breakout Song, Dream Collaborations, And MoreAhead of Sprite's Live From The Label concert series, get to know ChlotheGod, who is slated to open for Latto for the upcoming show. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSprite Announces "Live From The Label" Concert Series With Saweetie, Latto & A Surprise GuestLatto, Saweetie, and more will be performing as part of Sprite's "Live From The Label" concert series.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersNike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" Receives New Release Date: DetailsAnother Nike LeBron 8 Low colorway is set to drop this month.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" Release Date Revealed: PhotosAnother classic Nike LeBron 8 Low will be dropping soon.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" Officially Unveiled: PhotosThe "Sprite" Nike LeBron 8 Low is coming back next month.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" Set To Return This Year: DetailsLeBron James' Nike LeBron 8 is coming back in a big way this year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersLeBron James' Nike LeBron 17 Releasing In "Sprite" ColorwaySprite vibes return on LeBron James' Nike LeBron 17, although it looks like this colorway will only be available for the kids.By Kyle Rooney
- FoodSprite Unveils New Ginger Flavor & Accompanying Streetwear CollectionSprite is releasing a new ginger flavor of its classic soda and a streetwear collection to go with it.By Cole Blake
- MusicSprite® & HotNewHipHop Present Thirst For Yours: Ep. 4 "Securing The Bag""Even if you get a million dollar check, act like it was just a dollar."By Kyle Rooney
- MusicSprite® & HotNewHipHop Present Thirst For Yours: Ep. 3 "Tour Life"We get the scoop on life on the road, live shows and merchandising. By Kyle Rooney
- MusicSprite® & HotNewHipHop Present Thirst For Yours: Ep. 2 "Building Your Brand"The crucial elements of building your brand and connecting with your audience.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicSprite® & HotNewHipHop Present Thirst For Yours: Ep.1 "Mastering Your Aesthetic"Industry experts drop some gems on the importance of an artist's aesthetic.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBET, Sprite, & Kicksperience Partner For Event Highlighting Sneaker CultureThe sneaker art installation was lit.By Erika Marie
- MusicSprite's "Get Vocal" Campaign Taps Rapsody & More To Inspire Through Music"I don’t want people to forget the power they have through not only voting, but anything else we put our minds to.”By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentWhat Does "Selling Out" Mean In The Digital Age?Can today's artists still sell out? By Luke Hinz
- MusicLogic, KYLE & More Featured On Sprite's Limited Edition Collection Of CansSprite wants your coins.By Zaynab