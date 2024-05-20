Doechii Performs Mash-Up Of Her Hit "Persuasive" And Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Though the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is likely over, the impact of their brief spat it likely to be felt for quite a while. One of the big reasons why is Kendrick's final release in their back-and-forth, the DJ Mustard-produced "Not Like Us." Instead of some of the more serious tracks that spawned from their beef, "Not Like Us" is a banger that fans latched onto immediately. The song soared to a number one debut on the Hot 100 with just 5 days tracking. This week it sits at the number two spot behind only Morgan Wallen and Post Malone's new collaboration which debuted at number one.

Someone who seems to be a particular big fan "Not Like Us" is Kendrick's former Top Dawg Entertainment label mate Doechii. During a recent performance she interpolated the song into one of her biggest hits. The success of her track "Persuasive" served as a massive leaping off point for her back in 2022. In particular, the track's remix featuring SZA became a major fan favorite. Now she's once again making additions to the track as she delivered lyrics from "Not Like Us" during her performance of it at a recent show. Check out the clip of her live mash-up below.

Doechii Interpolates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Earlier this year, a list of Top Dawg Entertainment artists expected to release a new album in 2024 made the rounds online. Included on the list was Doechii who has already begun teasing a potential new project. Most notably, she dropped the single "Alter Ego" which features JT of City Girls on it. The hard-hitting cut has racked up more than 8 million streams on Spotify since it first dropped last month.

What do you think of Doechii mashing up her song "Persuasive" with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us?" Are you looking forward to the new album from the R&B songstress promised by TDE earlier this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

