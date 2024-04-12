Doechii Claps Back Hard At Azealia Banks, Calls Her "Insufferable"

In a year that's been absolutely packed full of rap beefs so far, Doechii and Azealia Banks are in the thick of one of the most hostile. When the TDE rapper took to social media earlier this week to ask to ask what her fanbase should be nicknamed, Banks responded "Wannabes." That led to a clap back from the "What It Is" rapper taking shots at Banks for pivoting from making music to selling soap. A few days later Banks clapped back with an attack on the entire Top Dawg Entertainment label and some pretty blatant colorism in her response.

That was all it took for Doechii to subsequently unleash on her Instagram story. “I use my platform to make money and inspire people. Everyone around me is inspired by me. I’m positive influence. You used to be so respected for your talents and your voice. Now you use your platform to gossip about Black artists and sell Mary Kay products. You’re insufferable," she began. It was just the first of a series of extensive story posts going in on the rapper. She attacked Banks' for her weak response in the beef, lack of worthwhile music released recently, and tendency to get into beef and drama constantly. Check out the full response she posted below.

Read More: Doechii Goes Super Saiyan On Her Latest Single "Pacer"

Doechii Absolutely Slams Azealia Banks On Her Instagram Story

She still isn't done with Banks yet though. “Your brain is fried from meds, you’re damn near immobile from the shots. Don’t hurt yourself. You gossip about BLACK artists to stay relevant and it’s sad. You definitely are an issue just not the icons… you’re one post away from the psych ward. STOP IT!Your diagnosis is wasted talent. I bowed down, I kissed the ring but bitch I’M ME! Hate to do you like this but you not finna bully me out my lane. I’ve done in two years of signing what you couldn’t do in your entire career. YOU’RE WELCOME," she concludes.

Doechii is fresh off the release of her new single "Alter Ego" with JT. Additionally, she's expected to release a new full-length album at some point this year. What do you think of Doechii's response to the newest developments in her Azealia Banks beef? Who do you think will come out on top in the beef when all is said and done? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Doechii Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

[Via]