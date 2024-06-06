Janet Jackson Interpolates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Into Her Live Show

The song has been popping up all over the place.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is the song that just keeps spreading and spreading. Since debuting at number one on the Hot 100 last month it's only been surpassed by one song. That was Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help". The song has spread to all kinds of surprising places. It's one of the big favorites to be the defining song of the summer. It's popped up in the live set of multiple artists in recent weeks including numerous members of Kendrick's former label Top Dawg Entertainment like Doechii and Isaiah Rashad.

Now another, even more surprising artist is slipping the mega-hit into their live set and doing it in a pretty subtle way. Videos are making the rounds online of a recent Janet Jackson show where attentive fans noticed a familiar song. Of course, it's nestled into another familiar song, Jackson's own smash hit "Nasty." During the breakdown of the song, you can hear her slip the chorus of "Not Like Us" into the backing track which some fans were able to catch on video. Check out the clip of Jackson's newest show where the song appears below.

"Not Like Us" Slipped Into Janet Jackson's Set

Fans may get the opportunity to see Kendrick Lamar perform the song himself later this month. He just announced a new "Ken & Friends" show taking place in Los Angeles later this month on June 19. The song has broken multiple records on Spotify including some previously held by Drake. The song surpassed Drake and Lil Baby's "Girls Want Girls" for the most streams in a 24-hour span by any rap song. In total the song has generated more than 275 million streams on Spotify already.

What do you think of Janet Jackson interpolating "Not Like Us" into her live performance of "Nasty?" Are you surprised that Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track is one of the biggest hits in all of music right now?