Tinashe Can't Believe Janet Jackson Performed A Mashup Of Their "Nasty" Tracks During Concert

Tinashe isn't the only artist with a massive hit that Janet Jackson paid tribute to while on her expansive tour this year.

Tinashe is enjoying a lot of success when it comes to her smash hit single "Nasty," and it's a very heartening and deserved phenomenon to witness. What's more is that musical legends are giving her due flowers and paying homage to the massive reach of the track, especially when they have a particular reason to do so. Moreover, during her latest tour stop, Janet Jackson performed a mashup of "Nasty" with her own song of the same name, resulting in a very dynamic rendition and tribute. "Woahhhhh …" the Kentucky native expressed incredulously on Twitter, quote-tweeting the clip and seemingly giving her sign of praise, gratefulness, and appreciation.

Furthermore, this actually isn't the first big 2024 hit that Janet Jackson has shown love to during her tour and spectacular concerts. For example, she also incorporated Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us" into her "Nasty" track, although K.Dot hasn't yet reacted to this like Tinashe did. It's also pretty curious that both renditions and mashups occurred through the same song, which sets it apart as a particular cheat code for this sort of thing. Take note, DJs and playlist curators out there: you might find your next killer transition or remix via the Janet discog.

Tinashe Reacts To Janet Jackson's Homage

Elsewhere, though, Tinashe is enjoying the success of "Nasty" in other ways that aren't just marveling at the one and only Janet Jackson showing you love. Another notable part of the track's run is that it's her first solo charting song on the Billboard Hot 100, and it's also an independent release. The 31-year-old said that her former label RCA Records is "gagging" over the success of "Nasty," one of a couple of instances in which she threw shade their way. Given the complicated relationship she detailed with the record company, it's an understandable reaction.