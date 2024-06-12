Tinashe Scores First Solo Entry On Billboard Hot 100 With "Nasty"

The singer notched a new milestone.

Tinashe is having a moment. A decade after her breakout single, "2 On," the singer has broken through with the viral smash "Nasty." It's absolutely blown up on TikTok, and the popularity of the earworm song has carried over to the Billboard charts. "Nasty" debuted at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first time in Tinashe's career in which she cracked the pop charts as a solo artist. This is extremely impressive given how long the singer has been at it.

Tinashe dropped her first mixtape, In Case We Die, in 2012. She had her aforementioned breakthrough with "2 On," which peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains the singer's biggest hit to date. The song did feature a verse from ScHoolboy Q, however, and was later remixed by Drake. "2 On" was eventually certified platinum, but it didn't pave the way for much more radio success. Tinashe failed to have any of her singles chart over the next ten years. This, despite releasing well-received albums like Joyride (2018) and Songs for You (2019).

Tinashe Scored Her Biggest Chart Hit In A Decade

The singer is keenly aware of the rarity of scoring a hit a decade into a career. She told TIME Magazine that the success of "Nasty" has been rewarding, given how hard she's worked on her craft. "This is what you wait and hope for," she explained. "I’ve been grinding in the music industry for 10 years at this point. I've come to the place where I've accepted my path and I don't really need more validation." Despite the surprise success of the sing, Tinashe remains committed to her core fans. "I am super thankful for my core fanbase because they've been there from the jump," she explained. "It's exciting to see how it's affecting the numbers of all my other songs too."