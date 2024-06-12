Tinashe Scores First Solo Entry On Billboard Hot 100 With "Nasty"

Alexander Wang Runway Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Tinashe attends the Alexander Wang Runway Show at the Alexander Wang Flagship Store on June 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
The singer notched a new milestone.

Tinashe is having a moment. A decade after her breakout single, "2 On," the singer has broken through with the viral smash "Nasty." It's absolutely blown up on TikTok, and the popularity of the earworm song has carried over to the Billboard charts. "Nasty" debuted at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first time in Tinashe's career in which she cracked the pop charts as a solo artist. This is extremely impressive given how long the singer has been at it.

Tinashe dropped her first mixtape, In Case We Die, in 2012. She had her aforementioned breakthrough with "2 On," which peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains the singer's biggest hit to date. The song did feature a verse from ScHoolboy Q, however, and was later remixed by Drake. "2 On" was eventually certified platinum, but it didn't pave the way for much more radio success. Tinashe failed to have any of her singles chart over the next ten years. This, despite releasing well-received albums like Joyride (2018) and Songs for You (2019).

Tinashe Scored Her Biggest Chart Hit In A Decade

The singer is keenly aware of the rarity of scoring a hit a decade into a career. She told TIME Magazine that the success of "Nasty" has been rewarding, given how hard she's worked on her craft. "This is what you wait and hope for," she explained. "I’ve been grinding in the music industry for 10 years at this point. I've come to the place where I've accepted my path and I don't really need more validation." Despite the surprise success of the sing, Tinashe remains committed to her core fans. "I am super thankful for my core fanbase because they've been there from the jump," she explained. "It's exciting to see how it's affecting the numbers of all my other songs too."

The thing that separates the success of "Nasty" from "2 On," however, is the fact that the latter is an independent release. Tinashe was signed to RCA when the first hit dropped, but now she's releasing everything through Tinashe Music. "It’s amazing, it really validates all of my hard work," she told the outlet. "Also taking that risk to go independent, it felt a little bit scary. I think staying true to myself and being able to make music that I love... has just propelled me to be a different human being that is much more confident. I’m so much more sure of myself and my path."

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
