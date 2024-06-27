Janet Jackson Raises Fans' Eyebrows By Posing With A Michael Jackson Impersonator

Michael Jackson Janet Jackson (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Many folks speculated on what Janet Jackson's reaction was to seeing someone pretend to be her brother, the late King of Pop.

Janet Jackson continues to captivate audiences during her tour, but a particular meet and greet participant left many fans puzzled. Moreover, a picture went viral of her posing with someone impersonating her late brother Michael Jackson, which prompted some confused and pretty comical comments from social media users. "I’m sure she didn’t mind, but definitely was on her mind for the rest of the night [crying emoji] prolly still is," one fan commented under the Instagram post below. Another added: "She better than me, I would have cursed him up down , in and out," which was another popular sentiment in the comments section.

However, not everyone reacted to this negatively. "I think people forget that he was THEE Michael Jackson," one user posited. "He’s paying homage. She’s definitely seen this numerous times… She’s obviously cool with it and seems flattered. Nothing negative to see here folks." As such, maybe this Janet Jackson meet and greet isn't anything to write home about, or at least was a very personal decision for her that some fans will understandably be in disagreement with. Regardless, you should definitely go to see her live if you get the chance, as viral clips of her working in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" into her live set are just the tip of the iceberg.

Janet Jackson Poses With Michael Jackson Impersonator

Elsewhere, though, Janet Jackson and the rest of the family might have some financial worries to deal with. Recent reports emerged about the Internal Revenue Service freezing the Jackson estate's funds due to a tax dispute. We don't know exactly how much this is affecting the family or Janet specifically, but it seems like a very complex web. After all, the trust is worth an industrial boat-load of money.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson seems to be living her life to the fullest right now and enjoying every step of the way. She also sparked some romance rumors with Q-Tip after a flirty Instagram birthday post, so she continues to be part of the rumor mill. Maybe nothing will come of this, or we'll see some more viral meet and greet pics to distract us. Despite how differently each person would react to this situation, it's not a decision or mentality for us to force on another.

