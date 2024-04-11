Janet Jackson & Q-Tip Reunion Rumors Fly After Flirty Birthday Post

Janet Jackson and Q-Tip may have called off their relationship more than two decades ago, but evidently, the two artists remain close. In fact, one of her latest social media posts has led some fans to believe that they're closer than ever these days, and may have even rekindled their romance. Earlier this week, Jackson took to her Instagram to wish Q a happy 54th birthday. Many note, however, that the tone of her message seemed a bit flirtatious. Moreover, she revealed that they were together the evening prior, suggesting that they could be back on.

“30 + yrs of friendship… So special to me. Thank you for coming over last nite. Happy bday [blowing kiss emojis]," she captioned a black and white photo of Q-Tip. While it's surely possible that Jackson and Q-Tip's relationship is purely platonic, social media users were quick to speculate.

Janet Jackson Thanks Q-Tip For "Coming Over Last Nite"

"It was always supposed to be them for [me]!" one fan writes, with another playfully dubbing the songstress "Janet 'spin the block' Jackson." Others are making jokes about how another one of her exes, Jermaine Dupri, must feel about the rumored reunion. It remains unclear what caused Jackson and Q-Tip to go their separate ways in 2002, but perhaps they've been able to move past it.

Back in 2021, Q-Tip reflected on their relationship in an interview with Math Hoffa, revealing that they met on the set of Poetic Justice and the rest was history. “It be cool and sh*t," he explained. "She be making eggs and sh*t and I’ll be chilling like, ‘Yo, that’s Penny!’ to myself. I love her to death and she’s a Jackson — that’s Black royalty.” What do you think of Janet Jackson's recent message to Q-Tip in honor of his 54th birthday? What about her revealing that he's visited her recently? Do you think the exes have rekindled their romance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

