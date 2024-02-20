Tyler, The Creator Is Trying To Track Down Janet Jackson For Possible Collab

Tyler, The Creator and Janet Jackson might not share a lot of things in common. But, as of late, they can say they will both be headlining some of the biggest music festivals of the year in 2024. In about a one week span back in late January, Coachella and Lovers & Friends both announced their respective lineups. Each one is stacked, especially the headlining acts. For Coachella, Tyler, as well as Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat look to draw big crowds. On the other side, Lovers & Friends is bringing it as well. They are going more old school with Janet, USHER, and the Backstreet Boys.

Coachella is more for the modern generation compared to Lovers & Friends. However, both should please the fans and then some when they roll around. As we mentioned earlier, Tyler and JJ do not have a lot of similarities, but they both know how to get music fans excited. Hence why people were curious about the California rapper's request to meet the dance/pop singing legend.

What Do You Think Tyler Wants From Janet?

According to HipHopDX, he posted a vague plea to his followers on social media by way of an Instagram Story. Tyler simply wrote, "Can someone let @janetjackson know I’m looking for her." Not much else is known other than the picture accompanying the message. It points down to his colorful shoes and that is about it. Of course, the most enticing speculation of all is that it could be referring to a possible collaboration. That might break the internet if it does happen, and we would be all ears for it.

