Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Brings An Incredible Guest List Of Lil Wayne, Nas, Janet Jackson, Usher, And More

With events such as Rolling Loud and Coachella announcing their artist lineups, ticket sales dates, and everything else, it was a matter of time before another was to follow. We are referring to Lovers & Friends, sort of a new kid on the block to the festival scene. 2022 was essentially the inaugural year, but it was not supposed to be that late. COVID derailed many things including this R&B/hip-hop celebration. Well, we are happy they are continuing to bring the fun as the third Lovers & Friends will be underway soon.

According to multiple publications, including Billboard, we have word on the artists in attendance, the day of the festival, tickets, etc. The Las Vegas-based event will take place on May 4 which is a Saturday. Headlining acts include Usher, Janet Jackson, and the Backstreet Boys. As for tickets, those will go on presale on Friday, January 26th, at 10 a.m. PT. Additionally, tickets start at $19.99 down.

Read More: Drake Releases Infamous "Anita Max Wynn" Hat And Instantly Runs Out Of Stock

Lovers & Friends Pulls Out All The Stops

For that presale opportunity, you can find the link right here. Some of the unique sets you can experience at Lovers & Friends are Lil Wayne performing Tha Carter III in full, as well as Usher performing Confessions for its 20th anniversary. Other acts that will perform include Timbaland, Ludacris, Nelly, Nelly Furtado, Gwen Stefani, and so many more superstars. If you have not been able to make it yet, this is the one to go to.

What are your thoughts on the lineup and announcement of the Lovers & Friends Festival? Who will draw the biggest crowd at the event? Is this your favorite music event, why or why not? Out of all the lineups the festival has collected, is this the best one? Are you going to attend this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding the Lovers & Friends Festival. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: YFN Lucci Apologizes To Victim's Family, His Attorney Shuts Down YSL Rumors

[Via]