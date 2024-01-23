Tina Knowles Shades Janet Jackson's Ticket Prices With IG Like, Fans Theorize

Tina Knowles is her daugher Beyoncé's biggest fan, and she always comes through on social media to praise and defend her. However, according to some social media sleuths, it seems like her latest instance of doing so came at the expense of another musical legend. Moreover, fans noticed that Tina liked an Instagram post complaining about how Janet Jackson's ticket prices were far too expensive for the show length and experience that a concert-goer would get. In particular, this was notable because the IG user compared these financials to that of the Destiny's Child singer's recent RENAISSANCE tour.

"What a joke..." user @let68 captioned a screenshot of Janet Jackson's $2,000+ Meet & Greet & VIP Lounge Packages. "They add $1000 for a 15 second meet & greet again. No front row for fans unless you want to bend over so they can continue to rake in the cash. You want Beyoncé prices, have real production. Just disgusted. I'm not the only one... oh the DMs I'm getting. Way to thank your fans for years of support." If Tina Knowles' response to the RENAISSANCE Rotten Tomatoes score is any indication, it's that she will always champion her daughter above all else, even with other strong competitors.

Read More: What Is Janet Jackson’s Best-Selling Album?

Tina Knowles Sparks Debate Over Liking Post Blasting Janet Jackson Ticket Prices

"I'll repeat Janet Jackson isn't here to prove anything Ms Tina Knowles classless a**..." one particularly angry fan wrote of this post from @let86, who continued their remarks in the following additional comments. "And why do people keep trying to call out my friend Tina for liking my post. People out here making comments agreeing with me but nobody calls them out [crying-laughing emoji]. And let's not forget... Beyoncé gives you almost 3 hours. Janet gives the minimum hour and a half."

Meanwhile, Janet is as beloved as ever, so we're sure that many of her admirers won't be happy with Tina's apparent shade. Still, it's also very reasonable that she's just speaking on the actual show organizers and the logistics, which the singer might not have much control over. Hopefully this clears up so that both fanbases don't have to pick and choose between true icons. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tina Knowles and Janet Jackson.

Read More: Tina Knowles Defends Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Premiere Appearance