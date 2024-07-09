Janet Jackson Essential Songs

Explore Janet Jackson's groundbreaking evolution and lasting impact in the music industry through her iconic career highlights.

For more than forty years, Janet Jackson has been an influential figure in the music business. She has also impacted fashion, dance, and social consciousness as well. Every time she resurges into popularity with a new audience or generation, Janet combines pop, R&B, and dance music while always being true to herself. No matter how often she changes her image, there is never any doubt about who this woman represents – empowerment and survival. Her partnership with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis alone would be enough for anyone’s career. Together, they created some of the most iconic songs ever recorded, placing their collaborator among those who shaped modern sounds.

From child star to international icon – Janet Jackson’s story shows us what can happen when talent meets hard work meets timing meets ability. She maintains relevance throughout years spent in the public eye across different eras or points where mass attention shifts elsewhere. However, people still remember her for something else entirely…a sound transcending time (and charts). Some of these essential tracks reflect her growth as an artist through contributions made to the music industry at large

1. "Control" (1986)

“Control” is the title track from Janet Jackson’s third album, also titled Control, released in 1986. This record signified a significant pivot point in Janet’s career because it represented her assertion of personal and artistic autonomy. After separating herself from the considerable influence of her famous family, especially her brother Michael, she managed her career alongside producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The funky beat and direct lyrics of “Control” make clear that she wanted creative command over her destiny.

Further, Janet Jackson’s music catalog changed forever after the success of “Control” and its parent album. The LP sold more than five million copies in America alone. Additionally, many singles from that same record became No. 1 hits across various charts worldwide. In addition to showcasing what she could do vocally or performance-wise with songs like these (and others), Janet always knew how important it was for people – especially women – to feel empowered.

2. "Nasty" (1986)

"Nasty" is also one of the standout singles from Janet Jackson's groundbreaking album Control. The song is renowned for its assertive lyrics and the iconic "nasty" refrain, quickly becoming a cultural catchphrase. Produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, "Nasty" features a sharp, edgy production. Its memorable bassline also perfectly complements Janet's fierce vocal delivery. The song responds to a real-life incident where men harassed Janet. This led her to demand respect and assert her independence through her music.

The impact of "Nasty" was profound, as it reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of Jackson's signature songs. Its success further solidified her image as a strong, independent woman who wasn't afraid to speak out against mistreatment and demand respect. The track's powerful message of self-respect and empowerment resonated with a broad audience. It also allows many to stand up for themselves. "Nasty" reinforced Janet's role as a music industry leader and a cultural icon advocating for women's rights and personal dignity.

3. "Rhythm Nation" (1989)

The song "Rhythm Nation" is featured on Janet Jackson's fourth studio album, Rhythm Nation 1814, released in 1989. In this track, she calls for unity and asks for a change in society, not just individually. This anthem has an industrial, military sound with driving rhythms and bass lines underscoring its urgent message. Janet’s lyrics promote racial harmony while urging us all to come together against any form of injustice, thus showing that her music addresses important issues affecting societies globally.

“Rhythm Nation” was successful both commercially and culturally speaking. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, becoming one of the biggest social justice anthems. The music video accompanying this single had a powerful impact, too, especially because of its flashy choreography resembling army moves. This also helped it become one of MTV’s most iconic videos ever produced during those years. What made “Rhythm Nation” unique was how Janet fused catchy pop sounds with thought-provoking statements about life. This proved once again why she remains an influential figure in the entertainment industry who can use songs to spark positive transformations within communities around her.

4. "That's The Way Love Goes" (1993)

Released in 1993, "That's the Way Love Goes" was the first single from Janet Jackson's fifth studio album entitled janet. This record marked a change in her music style. The song displays Janet's gentler and sultry side against her prior works, which were aggressive and socially aware. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis also produced this track with a velvety mellow groove that made prominent use of breathy, seductive vocals by Janet herself. In terms of its sound quality alone, its warm close-up production values helped to re-imagine what people thought about Janet as an artist who could only talk about love when she was ready. The success story surrounding “That’s The Way Love Goes” cannot be overstated enough. For eight weeks straight, this song sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart while also winning a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

5. "Together Again" (1997)