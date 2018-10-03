control
- MusicTroy Ave Claims Jay-Z Recorded Kendrick Lamar "Control" Response"He never released it. He don’t have to," Troy Ave says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNo I.D. Says Big Sean’s "Control" Was Originally For J. Cole & JAY-ZNo I.D. has revealed how the beat for Big Sean's "Control" came together.By Cole Blake
- MusicTDE's Punch Says Joe Budden Had Best Response To Kendrick Lamar's "Control" VerseTDE's Punch discussed Kendrick Lamar's “Control” verse during a recent appearance on "My Expert Opinion."By Cole Blake
- NewsDerrick Milano & Ty Dolla $ign Sing About “Control” On Latest ReleaseMilano also recently dropped “die4iT.”By Hayley Hynes
- BeefBig Sean Addresses Kendrick Lamar Beef RumoursBig Sean clarified the rumours surrounding his alleged beef with Kendrick Lamar on Joe Budden's Youtube series, "Pull Up," on Sunday.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentIf "Control" Dropped In 2020, Who Would Get Challenged?Being called out has never felt so validating. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar Might Just Be The Best Rapper AliveYou know, he might just be. By Mitch Findlay
