Troy Ave Claims Jay-Z Recorded Kendrick Lamar "Control" Response

Earlier this month, Uncle Murda unleashed his annual "Rap Up," taking shots at several of his peers. He threw shade at Diddy, Gunna, Blueface, Will Smith, and many more. He also dissed Troy Ave, accusing the rapper of "snitching" on Taxstone amid their legal battle.

“Troy Ave really went to court and got on the stand," he rhymes. "N***a snitched on Taxstone ’cause he bodied his man." He jokingly responded to the accusation on Instagram, wondering, "Damn do I gotta 'WRAP this n***a UP.'" According to DJ Self, however, he didn't stop there. He revealed later that Troy Ave recorded an entire response track to Uncle Murda, but ultimately decided not to release it out of "love and respect." It seems as though he was taking notes from one of the biggest names in hip hop as well, Jay-Z.

Troy Ave On Not Releasing His Response To Uncle Murda

During a recent appearance on The Facto Show, Troy Ave explained that Hov recorded a response to Kendrick Lamar's "Control," and decided not to release it either. “Now, here’s another thing, a little fact that everybody might not know. This is a fact, though,” he began. “JAY-Z went in there with [Young] Guru and he recorded a response. But guess what JAY-Z did? He never released it. He don’t have to. Sometimes n****s say, ‘What would Hov do?'”

“My reply, everybody went cr*zy over,” he continued. “Everybody else said slick lines — Fab[olous], Joell Ortiz and these rappin’ a** n***as. But my two bars went cr*zy. Snoop Dogg is reposting this sh*t. Everyday they asking Kendrick in interviews about, ‘What you think about Troy Ave?’ Not, ‘What do you think about the other n***as?’ I’m independent, little old me! ‘Cause I hit harder, my sh*t different.” What do you think of Troy Ave claiming that Jay-Z recorded a response to Kendrick Lamar's "Control" that was never released? What about him keeping his response to Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2023" under wraps? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

