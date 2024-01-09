Jay-Z And D'Angelo Announce New Song Coming This Week

Two legendary musicians from two different genres who don't release music often are teaming up for a new single. The first is Jay-Z, whose last studio album 4:44 dropped in 2017. Hov hasn't been completely silent since then though. The next year he teamed up with Beyonce as The Carters for a full collaborative album. Since then he's popped up for a few notable features as well. He's appeared on songs from Kanye West, Pusha T, Pharrell, and DJ Khaled since 2020.

The other artist is D'Angelo who has been far more reclusive. His last studio project is nearly a decade old. Black Messiah dropped in late 2014 and marked the R&B legend's first new studio project since 2000's Voodoo. Since then the only new song he's released is a track called "Unshaken" which landed on the soundtrack for the video game Red Dead Redemption 2. Now D'Angelo and Jay-Z are coming together to collaborate on a brand new song. The track is called "I Want You Forever" and it's also a collaboration with musician and filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. Samuel described the track as “nine minutes and 32 seconds of absolute soulful, biblical bliss.”

Jay-Z And D'Angelo's New Song

The new song is landing on the soundtrack for the upcoming film The Book Of Clarence. It's part of a full soundtrack Samuel is releasing alongside the film. Jay-Z and D'Angelo aren't the only notable contributors to the soundtrack either. Doja Cat. Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, and more are set to feature on the soundtrack accompanying The Book Of Clarence. The full soundtrack is due out for release later this week.

Additionally over the weekend, Jay-Z took home an Emmy for his directing work on Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show. He's become a bit of a staple of the category for Directing A Variety Special with his Super Bowl shows landing among the nominees every year. What do you think of Jay-Z and D'Angelo teaming up for a new song? Are you looking forward to The Book Of Clarence? Let us know in the comment section below.

