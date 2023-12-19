Jay-Z & Beyoncé Relationship Timeline

Jay-Z and Beyonce are among the most recognizable celebrities in modern culture. With over 300 million combined records sold between the pair, they serve as music's greatest power couple. The dynamic duo have known each other for over two decades, and currently share a family which consists of three children. Though many hip-hop heads grew up watching the love affair between Jay-Z and Beyonce blossoming in real time, younger fans may not recall the specific details of the pair's holy union.

April 2000: They Met On A Flight To Cancun

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Beyonce Knowles & Jay-Z (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Jay-Z and Beyonce's love story began in the year 2000, when they sat next to one another on an airplane. They were each set to appear at MTV's Spring Break festival, with Beyonce appearing alongside her Destiny's Child bandmates. Jay-Z was fresh off his successful album cycle with The Dynasty: Roc La Familia which effectively launched the careers of producers like Just Blaze, The Neptunes, and Kanye West. Apparently, the pair hit it off immediately during their flight, though they would not become romantically involved until a year later.

2001: The Pair Begin Seeing Each Other Romantically

In 2001 the platinum-selling recording artists began seeing each other romantically, and even started collaborating on tracks with one another. Their first collaborative release was the track "03 Bonnie & Clyde" which arrived in 2002. The song references the iconic Tupac Shakur track "Me and My Girlfriend" from the posthumous album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, and lifts its title from the Eminem song "97 Bonnie & Clyde" released 3 years earlier.

April 2008: Jay-Z And Beyonce Wed In A Private Ceremony

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Actress Solange Knowles, Singer Beyonce and Rapper Jay-Z at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Despite their status as massive celebrities, Jay-Z and Beyonce married in a small, secret ceremony in April 2008. By this point, the pair had been romantically involved for over 7 years, stunned audiences on the VMA red carpet, and released Grammy Award-winning records together. Before the marriage, Beyonce publicly stated wishes to have her Destiny's Child compatriots Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as bridesmaids. However, the couple quietly picked up a marriage license near their New York residence, with no reception to the public's knowledge.

January 2012: Their First Child Was Born

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z and Beyonce onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage)

Fans of the couple will surely recall the media circus that surrounded Jay-Z and Beyonce's pregnancy announcement. In 2011, Beyonce took to the stage at the VMAs to reveal she was carrying her first daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Blue Ivy, like her famous parents, has managed to steer clear of the spotlight when possible. However, she has become a fixture of pop culture fascination whenever the couple is mentioned.

May 2014: The Infamous Elevator Incident

Solange, Beyonce and Jay Z during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards - Audience at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Two years after they welcomed their first child, Beyonce's sister Solange attacked Jay-Z in an elevator, leading to a now-infamous video of the assault. While 100 percent confirmation has never been provided, many believed the altercation likely occurred as a result of Jay's infidelity, which fans later learned about on Beyoncé's 2016 opus.

April 2016: The Public Learns Of Jay-Z's Cheating

Despite their picture-perfect family aesthetic, the Carters have had their fair share of controversy. When Beyonce released her smash-hit album Lemonade in 2016, there were numerous references to her husband's infidelity within the records' lyrics. Jay-Z has since spoken at length about mental health issues that led to the indiscretion, stemming from trauma in his younger years.

February 2017: Beyonce Announces Her Second Pregnancy

Beyonce performs as she is pregnant with twins during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the cheating controversy, the pair continued to work on their relationship in private. In February of 2017, it seemed the pair were certain to remain together, as Beyonce announced the upcoming birth of their twins, Rumi and Sir. Jay-Z and Beyonce have both referred to their three children as an inspiration to continue working through any problems that arise. When Beyonce took the stage at the 65th Grammy awards, she specifically thanked her husband and their three children for providing her with the support and strength to continue pushing.

June 2017: Jay-Z Addresses His Infidelity And Growth On Wax

The same month that the twins were born, Jay-Z released his most recent solo album, 4:44. The album showed a great deal of artistic and personal growth, and serves as the first time the mogul vulnerably rapped about his experience nearly shattering his family with infidelity. Despite the ups and downs the Carters have faced, 4:44 serves as an inward-facing deep dive into the pair's marriage, and serves as an explanation as to how they were able to overcome the scandal together.

June 2018: The Couple Release A Collab Album

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

After collaborating on three wonderful children, it was finally time for Jay-Z and Beyonce to collaborate on a full-length LP. Jay has referred to the album, Everything Is Love, as a couples' therapy session, highlighting the peaks and valleys of their decade-long marriage. The album is certified gold by the RIAA, and has sold over 500,000 units.

2023 And Beyond

Luckily, the Carters were able to work through their issues and remain happily married to this day. Recent years have seen Jay-Z taking stock of his own mental health and putting his family first. While the New York-born rapper has not released an album since 2017's 4:44, he has appeared in a number of guest verses in recent years proving that he still has the razor-sharp wit and cultural knowledge to produce hits. Beyonce has continued releasing records, including 2022's Renaissance, which netted her enough Grammy wins to rank as the most celebrated artist of all time.