Beyonce Nearing Billionaire Mark Amid "Renaissance" Success

Beyonce's net worth has rocketed up from $300 million to $800 million, this year, following her massively successful Renaissance World Tour as well as its accompanying concert film. According to Forbes, she ranked as the 48th richest self-made woman in the world back in June, when her net worth was only listed at $540 million. Had she been at her current figure then, she would've come in at No. 30.

The Renaissance World Tour brought in $100 million after taxes alone, while her music catalog is now worth approximately $300 million. Additionally, she and JAY-Z both own a real estate portfolio that is estimated to be worth $320 million. The couple also have various other personal assets as well as business holdings in the Parkwood Entertainment company.

Beyonce Performs On The "Renaissance" Tour

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

Her exact takeaway after taxes from Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is unclear, but the movie brought in $27 million worldwide at the box office in its opening week. Afterward, Beyonce thanked her fans for their support in a candid post on Instagram. "I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film," Beyonce began. "I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!"

She continued: "While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. 'We did it.' We have the #1 movie in the country! And a [100 emoji] on Rotten Tomatoes. And it’s because of you and your support! I humbly thank you." Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

