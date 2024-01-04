Troy Ave Won't Drop Uncle Murda Response Track Out Of "Love & Respect," DJ Self Claims

Uncle Murda recently unleashed his annual "Rap Up," throwing jabs over some of the most scandalous hip-hop moments of 2023. He took aim at Diddy, Gunna, Will Smith, Blueface, and many more in the three-part series. As expected, the songs ruffled quite a few feathers. One person who was less than thrilled about the NYC native's comments was Troy Ave. He got accused of snitching on Taxstone amid their legal drama.

“Troy Ave really went to court and got on the stand," Uncle Murda raps. "N***a snitched on Taxstone ’cause he bodied his man." Troy Ave took to Instagram to respond to the diss shortly after the song dropped. “Damn do I gotta 'WRAP this n***a UP,'" he wrote. According to DJ Self, however, this wasn't all the Brooklyn-born rapper had to say about the insult.

DJ Self Plays Snippet From Troy Ave's Response

In a new clip, the personality reveals that Troy Ave actually fired back in a diss track, but he doesn't plan on releasing it. "Troy Ave has expressed to me that he has a response to the response of Uncle Murda's response, do that make sense?" he explained. DJ Self continued, sharing that out of the "love and respect he has for Uncle Murda," he has decided not to drop the song. "He said he recorded something because he's an artist, and artists, you know, they pen [their] words down."

He went on, describing how he didn't believe Troy Ave at first, prompting the performer to play the song for him over the phone. DJ Self then said that he captured the end of the song in a recording, playing it for listeners. What do you think of DJ Self claiming that Troy Ave made a response to Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2023" diss? How does it sound? Do you think he should put the track out? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

