In a new Instagram post, Troy Ave makes light of Casanova’s recent 15-year prison sentence. The rapper will serve time for drug and gang-related charges. “I can’t wipe the motherf***ing smile off my face if I tried,” he says in the clip. He continues, also claiming “It’s Christmas in June!”

In the caption of the clip, the rapper also announced a giveaway of $188, the same number of months Casanova is to serve. “We giving a 188 dollar cash app for whoever can guess why AVE is in such a great mood,” he writes, “Best answer wins.” This wasn’t the first time Troy Ave celebrated someone’s prison sentence. Earlier this month, he also mocked Taxstone on Instagram with a similar giveaway. Taxstone was sentenced to 35 years for killing Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter. McPhatter was shot, along with several others, at a T.I. concert back in 2016.

Troy Ave Says “It’s Christmas In June”

Troy Ave also previously accused Casanova of being a “snitch” in a lengthy Instagram post in 2021. “Caswell #Casanova Senior cooperated with the police and snitched on his ‘friend’ Classik about a murder investigation,” he alleged. He went on to say, “We outnumbered by these frauds. They talk tough but join gangs for protection, they Dick ride instead of standing on they own two.” He added, “They the users not the dealers! They talk about being rich off trappin but u can see they broke or have rented apartments & cars!”

Casanova’s 188-month sentence was reported yesterday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called him a “high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” in a recent press release. The rapper’s lawyers also claim that his life is in danger in prison. He previously renounced his ties to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang in a letter to a judge. Earlier this month, he was involved in a serious altercation with another inmate, reportedly linked him renouncing his affiliation.

