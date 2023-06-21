Troy Ave clowned Taxstone on Instagram, Wednesday, after he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing Troy’s bodyguard in 2016. In doing so, Troy shared an edited image of Taxstone playing basketball in a “Prison City” jersey.

“Need y’all help real quick, So Im sending A 35 dollar cash app to whoever leaves the best Album Title in the comments below,” he began. “Album Drop Friday so hurry up. Oh yea We got [fire emoji] New Merch on the website too #swipeleft orders yours now the sale only last for 35 Hrs #DearHaterIWon #SpreadLoveDestroyHate.”

Read More: Taxstone Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison Over Shooting Of Troy Ave’s Bodyguard

Troy Ave In Concert

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 17: Troy Ave performs onstage as Coors. Light Soundtrack reFRESH brings DJ Mustard, Fabolous and special guests To NYC at Stage 48 on November 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Coors Light)

Many fans were unhappy with the post. “You happy for a man doing 35 you told on,” one fan commented, while another wrote: “He got 35 n u got life as a bozo.” As more comments poured in, Troy Ave added his own comment: “NO FUK n****z formed against me shall prosper.”

While Taxstone has yet to respond, he did comment on the sentencing on Twitter. “Just got 35 years for being victimized and reversing the situation,” Taxstone wrote in one tweet. “The beauty in it all is, I’m not doing 35. Be safe though.” Later in the day, a user wrote to him, “You earned it, now wear it!!!!!! Be safe beloved see ya in 2050,” prompting Taxstone to fire back: “Let’s make a bet.”

Troy Ave Trolls Taxstone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troy Ave (@troyave)

In addition to shooting and killing McPhatter, Taxstone also wounded Troy Ave as well as two others. Taxstone ended up getting charged with manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Read More: Taxstone Reacts To Prison Sentence: “I’m Not Doing 35”

[Via]