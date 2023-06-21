Taxstone reacted to his 35-year prison sentence on Twitter, Tuesday, remarking that he doesn’t plan on serving the full length. Judge Abraham Clott handed down the sentence in court earlier in the day, following Taxstone’s conviction of manslaughter for the 2016 shooting of Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter.

“Just got 35 years for being victimized and reversing the situation,” Taxstone wrote. “The beauty in it all is, I’m not doing 35. Be safe though.” When a user wrote to him, “You earned it, now wear it!!!!!! Be safe beloved see ya in 2050,” Taxstone fired back: “Let’s make a bet.”

Taxstone Reacts To Getting 35 Years

The shooting occurred at New York City’s Irving Plaza during a T.I. concert at which Troy Ave was set to perform. At one point, a fight broke out between Taxstone and Troy Ave. In addition to shooting and killing McPhatter, Taxstone also wounded Troy Ave as well as two others. Taxstone ended up getting charged with manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

In defending himself, Taxstone blamed Troy Ave for instigating the altercation. He argued that he only pulled out a gun because he already felt threatened by the rapper and was concerned for his own safety. Ahead of Troy Ave’s testimony in the case, Taxstone labeled him a “delusional lying ass bozo.”

Taxstone Fires Back

At the time of Taxstone’s conviction, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement: “Daryl Campbell was convicted of killing a man and shooting three others during a tragic and deadly confrontation in a packed New York City music venue. In addition to seriously injuring his rival and killing his rival’s bodyguard, Mr. Campbell shot innocent bystanders and put hundreds of other lives at risk. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits this type of deadly violence.” Be on the lookout for more updates regarding Taxstone’s case in the coming days.

