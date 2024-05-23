Isaiah Rashad Concludes Recent Show By Playing "Not Like Us"

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef that erupted last month left many in the rap world picking sides. Unsurprisingly, many from the Top Dawg Entertainment, Kendrick's former label, have taken his side unequivocally. That's included ScHoolboy Q who has been on a media blitz in recent months following the release of his first new album in 5 years. It also includes Isaiah Rashad who just worked one of Kendrick's most notable diss tracks into a recent live show.

"Not Like Us" debuted at number one on the Hot 100 with just 5 days of tracking in its first week. It currently sits at number 2 on the chart after slipping under the debut of Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's new collaboration "I Had Some Help." Clearly fans are pretty familiar with the song and most are pretty big fans of it. That's why the entire crowd was bumping alongside Rashad and his posse on-stage during a recent show in Houston. In fact, he closed his entire set out by bumping the song for the hyped crowd. Check out a video of the performance below.

Isaiah Rashad Plays "Not Like Us" For A Hyped Crowd

It was during one of Isaiah Rashad's shows earlier this year that Top Dawg Entertainment made a big announcement. They circulated a flyer claiming that nearly every single artist on their roster and even a few new ones would be dropping new projects this year. Records from ScHoolboy Q and SiR have already arrived and fans are highly anticipating who is next. Rashad's last new album The House Is Burning dropped back in 2021 and like many other artists on the label he's been on a bit of a break since then. That hasn't stopped him from making multiple guest appearances on other records already this year though.

