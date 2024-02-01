SZA Joins Isaiah Rashad On Stage During His "Cilvia Demo" Anniversary Show

Earlier this week, Isaiah Rashad and Top Dawg Entertainment celebrated the 10th anniversary of Cilvia Demo. Rashad's debut EP has been a fan favorite since it first came out and in honor of the record turning 10 a special anniversary show was put on. It took place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles earlier this week. Though the show was occupied by Rashad fans it ended up taking on an entirely new meaning for all Top Dawg Entertainment fans.

Unsurprisingly, some of his label mates like Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q appear on the project. SZA also appears on the project lending her vocals to both "Ronnie Drake" and "West Savannah." But when she joined Rashad on stage during the anniversary show for a duet, they took on an entirely different song. Together they performed "Heavenly Father." It's the most popular song on the project sporting more than 80 million streams on Spotify. Check out the video of the duo performing below.

SZA And Isaiah Rashad Performing "Heavenly Father"

The show wasn't noteworthy just for their performance though. A document that was reportedly handed out during the event made the rounds online earlier today. It was a list of planned released on the Top Dawg Entertainment label for 2024. Nearly every single artist on the label supposedly has a project coming up soon. It includes SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Doechii, and more. The paper also includes three entirely new artists though who they specifically are is blacked out.

Many fans have speculated that the SZA project listed on the document is LANA. She announced the deluxe edition of her 2022 album SOS last month. Though she's repeatedly teased the project information on it is pretty scant. Many fans are anticipating any possible news about who she may be collaborating with on the upcoming deluxe edition. What do you think of SZA joining Isaiah Rashad on stage for his Cilvia Demo 10th anniversary show? Let us know in the comment section below.

