alter ego
- MusicHow Did Megan Thee Stallion Get Her "Tina Snow" Alter Ego Name?Megan Thee Stallion has been rapping with the Tina Snow nickname for several years. Here's a deep dive into the origins of the name. By TeeJay Small
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Addresses Leslie HatersUzi's new alter ego is apparently inspired by Ken Jeong's character Leslie Chow in "The Hangover," and they said Chow doesn't care about detractors, either.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert's Alter Ego, Leslie, Makes Their Debut In Thailand: WatchThe Philadelphia native took a trip to Asia not only to perform at Rolling Loud, but also take in the local culture.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearNicki Minaj Debuts "Super Freaky Girl" Alter Ego, Nick JamesWhen revealing that she had to rename her latest single ahead of its release, the mother of one listed "Nick James" as one of the suggestions.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMegan Thee Stallion To Play Tina Snow In "P-Valley" STARZ SeriesCoach Meg made her TV debut on NBC's "Good Girls" in 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTrina Discusses The "Illusion" Of Her Onstage Persona: "That's My Alter Ego"The Rap legend spoke about audiences not knowing the difference between Trina the rapper and Katrina the person.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Teases The Return Of Alter Ego Tina SnowMegan Thee Stallion's alter ego, Tina Snow, was a major part of her early success.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLogic's New Signee Sparks Alter-Ego SpeculationLogic announces his new signee, the masked and mysterious Doctor Destruction, prompting speculation that he's slyly plotting a comeback of his own. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYung Lean Keeps His Alter Ego Alive With New Album "BlodHundar & Lullabies"Yung Lean drops a new album under his alias jonatan leandoer96, and the resulting LP "BlodHundar & Lullabies" is surprisingly mature and a huge step forward in his overall artistry.By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsJ. Cole's Alter-Ego kiLL edward Returns To Social MediaJ. Cole's alter-ego kiLL edward is officially back on social media, directing fans to a private Instagram page.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals New Alter Ego On Upcoming AlbumNicki Minaj revealed that a new alter ego called "Queen Sleaze" will be introduced on her upcoming album.By Lynn S.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Explains Why Debut Album Alter Ego, Suga, Is A "Mess"I like Suga already. By Noah C
- EntertainmentT.I.'s Wife Tiny Introduces Us To Her Bedroom Alter-Ego "Ryder"T.I. and Tiny clash over the Xscape singer's alter-ego.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAmber Heard Reveals Johnny Depp's Nickname For His "Abusive Alter-Ego"Amber Heard says Johnny Depp has an alter-ego named "The Monster."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller Became "Lars" The Vaping Trickster On Parody Instagram Account: WatchHis vaping humor will make you smile.By Zaynab
- MusicGucci Mane Invites Fans To Help Find His New "Alias"Gucci Mane needs your help. By Mitch Findlay
