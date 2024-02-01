How Did Megan Thee Stallion Get Her "Tina Snow" Alter Ego Name?

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion are no doubt aware of the fact that the prolific femcee has a number of nicknames and alter egos. One of her most popular alternative titles is Tina Snow, a name which she shares with her 10-track 2018 EP. Meg's favorite rapper of all time, Pimp C, is the origin of the nickname, which many fans may not know. In fact, her admiration for the "Int'l Players Anthem" rapper significantly influences much of the Houston native's sound and style, highlighting Pimp C's impact on the genre today. Here's a look into how exactly Megan coined the name Tina Snow, and what the esoteric title means to her brand.

Read More: Pimp C's Widow Has Unreleased Verses For Megan Thee Stallion

Pimp C's Nickname Was Tony Snow

HOUSTON - APRIL 3: Rapper Pimp-C of the rap group UGK during the video shoot for the lead off street anthem Pourin Up from Pimp-C's highly anticipated solo album Pimpalation on April 3, 2006 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bill Olive/Getty Images)

Before his untimely death in 2007, Pimp C utilized a number of monikers in his music, just like Megan Thee Stallion. His inventive use of the title Tony Snow ultimately inspired Meg to gender-swap the nickname to Tina Snow for her own use. Throughout Pimp C's discography, he commonly referred to himself as Tony Snow, often using the nickname as an alter ego to refer to the habit of selling cocaine, or "snow." The motif of selling cocaine also doubles as a metaphor for pushing "dope" music to the masses.

The first name Tony was likely chosen due to a number of popular crime figures throughout both true history and fiction, including Tony Montana and Tony Soprano. As Tony Snow, Pimp C would approach the mic with a cool, laid-back style which inspired Megan from a young age. Once the "Hiss" rapper began pursuing music as a career path, she knew she needed to pay homage to her favorite performer, taking on her own iteration of the Tony Snow name.

Megan Gender-Flipped The Nickname To Inspire Other Women

During interviews, Megan Thee Stallion has explained that she picked up the alter ego of Tina Snow both to pay homage to Pimp C and also to inspire other femcees to rap with the cool confident swag often reserved for upper-echelon rappers. Being that she hails from Houston, the same hometown as the legendary UGK rapper, Megan felt that it was her place to carry the torch left behind by Pimp C and inspire a new generation of forward-thinking hip-hop listeners.

When rapping under the title Tina Snow, Megan Thee Stallion delivers more aggressive and street-wise lyrics in a smooth, laid-back gangster flow. While the character of "Megan" may prioritize higher academic learning and getting good grades, Tina Snow is solely focused on hustling and getting money. Meg even appeared as the character Tina Snow in a 2022 episode of the Starz series P-Valley.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's New Diss Track Roasted By Pimp C's Wife

Megan Has Several Other Nicknames And Alter Egos As Well

In addition to her Tina Snow moniker, Megan Thee Stallion has also formed several other nicknames throughout her years behind the mic. Some of her other nicknames are self-explanatory, such as Hot Girl Meg, while others also have deep-rooted backstories like the Tina Snow title. Other common nicknames utilized by the prolific female rapper include Suga, Htown Hottie, and simply Megan.

The Tina Snow name clearly holds a special place in Meg's heart, however, as she uses the title for her social media handles. Ironically, many modern hip-hop heads probably know the Tina Snow title better than they know Pimp C's discography, proving that Megan has propelled the title and sound of Houston to new heights with her massive catalog of hit tracks.

[Via]