Bun B Says Megan Thee Stallion Reminds Him Of Pimp C

Bun B says that Megan Thee Stallion, Big K.R.I.T., and Killer Mike all remind him of Pimp C in different ways. He explained how during his recent appearance on Drink Champs while discussing the legacy of his late UGK partner. For Megan Thee Stallion, Bun says she's approaching Pimp's style from a "female perspective."

“There is no one man I think that can replicate it, right?” he began. “You see some dudes with the personalities. [Like elements of Pimp], I see that in most people. You know, Megan Thee Stallion embodies a lot of what Pimp represented. I think that’s why it was so jarring for people to see it coming from a woman. But she’s not saying nothing Pimp wasn’t saying, it just came from a female perspective."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,)

From there, he brought up Big K.R.I.T. and Killer Mike. “I think, Club God – BeatKing, I think he’s talking about a lot of the crazy, nasty shit that Pimp would be talking about. I think there’s a lot of people that carry his beliefs. Like [Big] K.R.I.T. carries this passion of making southern musical production looked at at a very high level. Killer Mike has the care and concern for his community and people that Pimp had. There’s so many different things, but I don’t think no one person could encompass everything that Chad encompassed. That’s why he was so special to people. I think we all [carry the torch that is Pimp C] in a sense. I think many of us have to carry that torch because we can’t just sit by and watch fuck shit.” Check out the full interview below.

Bun B Speaks With N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN

Elsewhere in the interview, Bun B discusses his restaurant, Trill Burgers, longevity in the music industry, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

