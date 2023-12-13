Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Pardi's Breakup Comments, Denies Kelsey Harris Shooting Rumors

Even though she pretty consistently seems to try and avoid drama, Megan Thee Stallion also always ends up in the thick of it. Recently, she's been dealing with the fallout from her breakup with Pardison Fontaine. She commented on the matter in her new single "COBRA" where she accused Pardi of cheating. He didn't take that accusation lying down though. He's spoken about the claim in multiple interviews and released a pair of songs that touch on it, even bordering on Megan disses.

Now, Megan has responded to the response in a quick video she shared on Instagram. In the clip, she once again expresses her desire to put a lot of the drama behind her and just be herself. In the moment where she addresses Pardi, she says he should have never shared his stance on the matter in the first place. She claims that if he hadn't cheated, he shouldn't have responded to her allegations as it only made it look more likely. Check out the full video she shared below.

Just as she Megan dealt with one drama another emerged. Much of the legal drama surrounding her notorious shooting incident with Tory Lanez is settled. But it's still a matter of major public interest. New intrigue was sparked earlier today when Lanez's driver authored a letter. In the letter he claims that Megan's ex-best friend Kelsey Harris was holding a gun the night of the shooting. While he doesn't directly say that it was actually Harris and not Lanez who shot Megan, the implication is readily apparent.

During a recent Instagram live, Megan also responded to the rumor. She completely denied any chance of Kelsey being the one who shot her. "Cause y’all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey didn’t muthaf**kin shoot me," she said in the middle of an extended rant about the traumatic incident and reactions to it online. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's responses to rumors about Pardi and Kelsey Harris? Let us know in the comment section below.

